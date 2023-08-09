A volunteer was cited for feeding homeless people. A jury acquitted him.

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Phillip Picone wasn’t looking for trouble on March 3 when he rolled up to the Houston Central Library ready to share four pounds of his customary dish: penne and rigatoni pasta topped with marinara sauce. But he knew he might find it anyway. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Picone, 66, had spent the night before fretting after Houston police cited another Food Not Bombs volunteer for feeding homeless people, something Picone has done at least once a week for the past 12 years. After wrestling with the question of whether he would show up for his normal Friday volunteer work, Picone said a thought struck him — city officials wanted to cow people like him into abandoning their service. Picone steeled himself, cooked the pasta the following afternoon and drove downtown to serve it in front of the library around dinnertime.

His fears came true. After Picone finished dishing out food, an officer cited him for violating a city ordinance that in effect prohibits people from serving more than a handful of homeless people.

On July 28, nearly five months after Picone got the ticket, a jury acquitted him. But Picone said the fight is not over — for him or others at Food Not Bombs. His is one of dozens of cases that the city of Houston is prosecuting against volunteers accused of violating a 2012 ordinance that bans people from providing “charitable food services” to more than five individuals without a property owner’s approval. For Food Not Bombs, which has served homeless people at the library for at least 15 years, that means getting approval from the very entity that’s trying to force them to move: the city, said Shere Dore, who’s volunteered with the group for 12 years.

In the days after Picone’s acquittal, city officials said they would keep “vigorously” prosecuting the cases — at least 47 have been filed since March 1. They said there’s been an increase in complaints and “incidents” regarding the homeless people congregating near the library.

“It is a health and safety issue for the protection of Houston’s residents,” City Attorney Arturo Michel said in a statement.

On Friday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said that city officials aren’t opposed to groups feeding homeless people and are only trying to curb the side effects of doing so, which include discouraging families and children from using the library.

“After people provide the food, they leave but those who are homeless camp around the library and stay,” Turner wrote on social media.

In 2012, the Houston City Council passed an ordinance banning “any organization or individual to sponsor or conduct a food service event on public or private property without the advance written consent of the public or private property owner or other individual with lawful control of the property.”

Picone, who started volunteering with Food Not Bombs the year before, said fear of fines and legal costs led many organizations to stop feeding the homeless. But Food Not Bombs, which advocates for spending on feeding the hungry instead of weaponry, fought back, collecting some 33,000 signatures from people urging the city to rescind the ordinance, said Dore, 47.

Officials didn’t go that far. But on Sept. 5, 2012, then-Mayor Annise Parker wrote in a news release that she had carved out an exception for Food Not Bombs by approving the Central Library plaza as a “charitable food service location” for the organization.

For the next 11 years, the city left Food Not Bombs alone, Picone and Dore said.

Then, in mid-February, Dore started hearing rumors that the city wanted Food Not Bombs out of the library plaza. Police Chief Troy Finner called Dore, imploring her to persuade the group to move locations, she said. Dore said she told him that she wasn’t in charge of the organization and that the volunteers had collectively decided to stay at the library and fight the city.

The situation escalated on March 1. Picone was serving food at the library that evening when police first made good on their threat by citing another volunteer. A group of Food Not Bombs volunteers deliberated afterward to affirm its decision to take on the city.

As an individual, Picone was more conflicted. He was lying in bed on March 2, the night before he was supposed to serve food again. Thoughts and fears raced through his mind: Would he get a ticket? Would he get arrested? Was he willing to go through either ordeal?

“It made me quite nervous,” he said.

Then, it hit him.

“That’s how the city would win. That’s how this unjust law would win, and so that’s when I decided … ‘Yeah, I’m going to do this tomorrow. I’m going to do this tomorrow, come hell or high water.’”

Picone kept his normal Friday schedule. He hit up Whole Foods to pick up the grocery store’s weekly donation, which often includes fresh fruit and snacks to complement the entree Picone makes himself. Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., he cooked four pounds of penne and rigatoni. He topped it with marinara sauce seasoned with fresh basil, rosemary and oregano from his garden. When it was done, he put the food into an aluminum pan, loaded it into his Acura SUV and drove the 20-ish minutes to the downtown library.

Before he and the other volunteers started serving, officers approached them, something that would become standard over the next five months. They asked the volunteers whether they were going to serve food and, when they said yes, warned them that doing so was illegal and that they risked getting ticketed or being arrested if they insisted on doing so. Picone told the officers that he was going to serve food anyway.

“You do what you got to do,” he remembered telling the officers. “I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”

The officers retreated, watching as Picone and the others spent some 45 minutes serving people food. Then, they advanced once more and gave Picone his ticket.

Picone went on trial July 28. It lasted a few hours, and after deliberating about 45 minutes, six jurors returned a not-guilty verdict. “It was a great moment for everybody,” Picone said, adding that “if the people of this city knew what was being done in their name … they wouldn’t put up with it.”

And six of them didn’t, he pointed out.

While Picone is no longer in legal jeopardy, he said his fight against the ordinance isn’t over. The city has filed at least 46 other cases against volunteers accused of illegally serving food to homeless people. Eight of those were dismissed on Thursday after officers failed to show up for court, Dore said.

Even if Food Not Bombs wins all those cases, the ordinance that gave rise to them is still on the books. Picone is trying to change that. Four weeks after he got his citation, he filed a federal lawsuit against the officer who gave it to him. Picone is challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance, alleging that in enforcing it, the officer violated his right to free speech and free exercise of religion. The city responded by saying that Picone could serve food to the homeless at the city’s “only approved location on City property” about a mile’s walk from the library.

Picone said he’s undeterred.

“They’re going to do what they’re going to do,” he added. “We’re going to fight it, and we’re going to win.”