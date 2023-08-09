Winning ticket sold for Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.58 billion

Someone won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.
Lottery winners put themselves in the nation’s highest income-tax bracket of between 35 percent and 37 percent, because the IRS treats lottery winnings as ordinary income.
Before Tuesday, there had been 31 straight draws without a Mega Millions jackpot winner. That most recent grand prize, for a $20 million pot, was drawn April 18, according to Mega Millions.
Before Tuesday’s record win, the largest Mega Millions jackpot had been $1.537 billion, won in October 2018.
But this is not the largest lottery jackpot in recent times. The winning ticket for a Powerball jackpot in November was $2.04 billion.
Billion-dollar jackpots are coming more frequently because lotto companies have engineered lower odds for the games, experts say.
Mega Millions tweaked the rules of its game in 2017, according to its website, upping the starting jackpot from $15 million to $40 million and increasing the ticket price from $1 to $2. It lengthened the odds of winning the top prize from 1 in 258,890,850 to 1 in 302,575,350, The Post reported.
At that time, the largest Mega Millions jackpot had been a $656 million prize — split three ways — in 2012. Its five billion-dollar jackpots have come after the 2017 change, Mega Millions says.
The last time the Mega Millions jackpot crested $1 billion was in January, when an investment group claimed the $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash) prize in Maine.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their nonjackpot prizes.
Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta.