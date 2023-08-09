Winning ticket sold for Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.58 billion

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Someone won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The winner can walk away with a lump sum cash option of $783.3 million, which jackpot winners almost always opt for, or choose to be paid through an annuity, with payments over 30 years. Experts say that winners should talk to financial advisers and lawyers to ensure they are making the best decisions with the winning amount.

Lottery winners put themselves in the nation’s highest income-tax bracket of between 35 percent and 37 percent, because the IRS treats lottery winnings as ordinary income.

Before Tuesday, there had been 31 straight draws without a Mega Millions jackpot winner. That most recent grand prize, for a $20 million pot, was drawn April 18, according to Mega Millions.

Advertisement

Before Tuesday’s record win, the largest Mega Millions jackpot had been $1.537 billion, won in October 2018.

Share this article Share

But this is not the largest lottery jackpot in recent times. The winning ticket for a Powerball jackpot in November was $2.04 billion.

Billion-dollar jackpots are coming more frequently because lotto companies have engineered lower odds for the games, experts say.

Mega Millions tweaked the rules of its game in 2017, according to its website, upping the starting jackpot from $15 million to $40 million and increasing the ticket price from $1 to $2. It lengthened the odds of winning the top prize from 1 in 258,890,850 to 1 in 302,575,350, The Post reported.

At that time, the largest Mega Millions jackpot had been a $656 million prize — split three ways — in 2012. Its five billion-dollar jackpots have come after the 2017 change, Mega Millions says.

Advertisement

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot crested $1 billion was in January, when an investment group claimed the $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash) prize in Maine.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their nonjackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta.