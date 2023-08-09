A runaway boat was going 41 mph. A deputy jumped aboard to stop it.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a runaway boat by jumping aboard from their speeding vessel on July 30 near Tampa Bay. (Video: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Standing on the back of a boat moving nearly 60 mph, Deputy Travis Fernandes waited for the perfect moment to make his move. His colleague, Deputy Jill Constant, was driving the boat and approaching a runaway vessel, which was turning in circles in a Florida bay. Constant slowed down and met the unoccupied boat’s speed as she inched closer. Fernandes peeked over the edge, watching as the gap between the boats began to disappear.

When the watercraft grazed each other, Fernandes jumped from one speeding boat to the other. He then took control of the runaway boat and slowed it down.

A video of Fernandes’s recent jump went viral online after the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared the footage, set to the Van Halen song “Jump.”

Fernandes, 31, told The Washington Post that the maneuver wasn’t that tricky because of the boats’ proximity.

“We like to call it a leap of faith or a jump,” Fernandes said. “But really, it’s a step.”

Fernandes and Constant, 32, spend most of their days patrolling more than 500 miles of Pinellas County’s bodies of water. They assist boaters and sea animals, rescue stranded people, and try to prevent poaching and pollution.

For the third time in as many years, they received a call from the Coast Guard on July 30 about a runaway vessel. At the time, Fernandes and Constant were responding to a report of a missing person at Pass-a-Grille Beach in St. Pete Beach. After they found the person, the deputies said they rushed to a boat to travel about 11 miles to St. Pete Pier near Tampa Bay.

Constant said she drove at the boat’s maximum speed — about 60 mph — while Fernandes stood on the back scanning the water for the runaway vessel. Constant brainstormed a plan, and after about 30 minutes, the pair saw a white boat moving in circles about a mile away.

The person who had been driving the boat had fallen off at some point, officials said. The Coast Guard had dropped nets into the water to try to stall the boat’s propeller, but without success. The person who had fallen into the water was rescued, but the boat was still out in the bay unattended. Constant was worried it would strike other watercraft in the area.

As they approached the vessel, the two deputies started to act out their game plan.

“You’re going to have to get in the circle quick,” Fernandes told Constant, according to his body-cam footage.

Constant intercepted the runaway boat’s inside track. She decelerated to the other boat’s speed — 41 mph — and slowly moved closer.

“I don’t care about getting wet,” Fernandes told Constant. “You got it.”

Fernandes let go of a handle on his boat seconds later, just before it brushed up against the runaway boat. Then Fernandes jumped onto the unoccupied boat and grabbed onto the back of a seat to steady himself. He took the wheel and decelerated the boat.

Fernandes said he had only jumped between moving vehicles one other time — when he was 19, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“We don’t want people to get hurt or anything like that,” Fernandes said. “But when a call comes out like this, we look forward to being able to practice what we train.”

When he brought the boat to a stop about 45 seconds later, Fernandes gave a thumbs up to Constant, who was a few feet away in the other boat. Coast Guard members arrived to assist seconds later, and took control of the boat to take it back to land.

Constant said an operation like that day’s can only be successful if the deputies trust each other.

“Good job,” she told Fernandes once he’d stopped the boat.

“You too,” Fernandes responded. “Good driving.”