Man accused of opening fire at funeral, killing 1, sentenced to 10 years

Gerald Little and dozens of relatives gathered on June 26, 2021, to mourn his step uncle who had died of cancer. By day’s end, Little was accused of shooting four of his fellow mourners and killing one of them — his step uncle’s brother. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Monday, Little was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegally possessing ammunition at the funeral, having already been convicted of an unrelated felony. He has not been convicted in the shooting but is charged with murder and attempted murder in state court, AL.com reported.

Little, 42, “showed total disregard for the law and committed an inhumane act of violence against an innocent group of grieving people,” Marcus Watson, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Tuesday in a news release.

Federal public defender Christine Freeman declined to comment on Little’s sentence.

On June 19, 2021, a week before the funeral, Patrina Gipson posted on Facebook about the death of her relative, James Gipson, whom she called “a true definition of a hero.”

Sadness would soon turn to tragedy.

Take your rest,my big brother you was one of the realest I know.I love you so much.You are a true definition of a hero❤️😭 Posted by Patrina Gipson on Saturday, June 19, 2021

On June 26, Patrina Gipson and about 60 others gathered at the municipal complex in Fort Deposit, Ala., according to WSFA. During the memorial service, Little caused a disturbance, which led family members to ask him to leave, prosecutors allege. Little did so.

After the service, Gipson’s relatives moved to a cemetery for his graveside service, according to prosecutors. Witnesses later testified that Little was sitting in the front passenger seat of a white SUV parked at the cemetery near Gipson’s grave, prosecutors said. The windows were rolled down, and Little was allegedly blasting loud music, which disrupted the funeral. Gipson’s family members approached the SUV to ask Little and the driver to leave, an ATF special agent wrote in a sworn affidavit.

“Little refused, became very angry, and began to curse and threaten the funeral attenders,” the affidavit states.

Then, the female driver who was with Little grabbed a handgun, according to the affidavit. Little allegedly took it from her, pointed it out the window and started firing — Patrina Gipson told WSFA that she heard eight or nine gunshots ring out. Four people were shot, including Gipson’s brother, Jerry Lee Gipson, who died, the affidavit states. He was 47.

“It’s very strange. It’s like something that you would see happen in a movie,” Patrina Gipson told WSFA in the days after the shooting.

Investigators interviewed witnesses who identified Little as the shooter, prosecutors said, and law enforcement recovered four spent casings from the scene. Little was prohibited from possessing ammunition, having been convicted of felonies including assault, burglary and theft, according to prosecutors.

In March, a jury found him guilty of illegally possessing the spent casings, and on Monday, U.S. District Chief Judge Emily Marks sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

After the sentencing, U.S. attorney Sandra Stewart said she hopes Little’s punishment deters people from doing something similar.

“It goes without saying that mourners should not have to fear gun violence when they gather to honor and remember a loved one,” Stewart said Tuesday in a news release. “It is my hope that this prosecution will serve as a reminder that there is no place in our communities for actions like those Little took.”