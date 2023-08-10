A Florida village’s solution to its peacock problem: Vasectomies

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

No one denies that the peacocks of South Florida are beautiful, but for decades, the cost of their beauty has been property damage, plenty of poop and mating calls that sound like cats meowing into bullhorns. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now, the residents of Pinecrest, Fla., think they have found a way to enjoy the birds’ iridescent plumes while tamping down their skyrocketing population and the problems that come with it.

Their solution: peacock vasectomies.

Mayor Joe Corradino said he had largely given up on taming Pinecrest’s peacock population. But Shannon Del Prado, a relative newcomer to the village council, had an idea. Why not treat the peacocks the same way animal control officials deal with stray cats in trap-neuter-release programs?

In June, the village council voted to move ahead with Del Prado’s vasectomy plan, and last month, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved it.

Pinecrest’s leaders have hired a veterinarian to perform the vasectomies. In the coming months, officials plan to recruit a trapper to respond to residents’ complaints, catch the offending peacocks, and deliver them to the veterinary clinic inside the village’s botanical gardens and cultural center. After the procedure, the peacocks will recover in a pen until they’re healthy enough to rove the streets of Pinecrest once more.

“It will reduce the bird population through attrition. They’re not having any more babies,” Corradino told The Washington Post.

For decades, residents of Pinecrest, a wealthy Miami suburb of some 18,000 people, and other communities in Miami-Dade County were all but powerless to combat the growing invasion of peafowl. A 2001 ordinance removed peafowl from a category of “nuisance” animals like raccoons, iguanas and bees that residents could summarily dispatch with a call to pest control. It prohibited people from killing the animals and required them to relocate the birds to permanent homes if they chose to trap them.

“You had to take them to a place where they couldn’t escape,” Corradino said.

At first, the peacocks were fine, or at least bearable, mainly because their numbers remained relatively low. But over the past decade, what had been “an attractive novelty” exploded by a factor of at least 10, Corradino said. It’s no longer uncommon to see a group of peacocks, which is called an ostentation, that numbers in the dozens. In some areas, there are hundreds.

Finding a permanent home for peafowl became increasingly difficult over the years as trappers started refusing to deal with them and as once-reliable relocation sites, such as zoos, refused to take them. A few years ago, officials tried to make Pinecrest less attractive to the birds by banning residents from leaving food outside.

“Nothing seemed to work,” Corradino said. “The population kept growing.”

More peacocks meant more problems. They eat vegetable gardens. They perch and scratch atop roofs. They make “very loud” mating calls. And they poop everywhere. Residents often open their front doors in the morning to discover that their showy neighbors had left them unwelcome presents on their welcome mats.

Corradino said this spring he and his wife, Mia, were walking their two King Charles spaniels around dusk when they spotted a peacock lurking in a neighbor’s driveway. Corradino managed to rein in his dogs as they passed by.

Then — bang.

Corradino swiveled and watched as the peacock slammed its beak into his neighbor’s black Tesla again and again, as many as a dozen times before Corradino and his wife kept walking.

“I don’t know if he ever got tired of it or not, but I’ll tell you what, this guy’s car wasn’t very happy,” he said.

Corradino said he has heard many similar complaints about peacocks from constituents over the years.

“While they’re attractive and a novelty still, they’ve become quite a bit of a nuisance,” he said, adding that, since he was first elected in 2016, it’s been his job to hear about it. “If I get one consistent complaint, it’s about the peacocks.”

For more than two decades, the county ordinance prevented him and his predecessors from doing much about it. But last year, Miami-Dade’s county leaders eased up, voting to let cities like Pinecrest opt out of protecting peacocks if they devised a plan to humanely remove them or otherwise manage the population.

Experts have told city officials that it could take a year or two for the number of peacocks to taper off, Corradino said. In the meantime, he will hold on to the prospect of enjoying the beauty of a smaller peacock population without having to endure as many headaches.

“That seems like the perfect solution,” he said.