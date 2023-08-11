The man behind Florida’s new Black history standards

What is Allen’s professional background?

The 79-year-old retired professor of government and political science has a resume notable for appointments to high-profile positions by conservative Republicans. In 1984, Ronald Reagan named Allen to the National Council of the Humanities, followed three years later by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. In appointing him to the commission, Reagan said Allen would prevent the commission from becoming “an arm of the advocacy groups in the civil rights movement.”

In 1998, Virginia officials chose him as the executive director of the State Council on Higher Education.

A Florida native, who helped integrate his Fernandina Beach high school in the 1960s, he has taught at public and private colleges in Washington, D.C., California, Colorado and Michigan and authored or co-authored more than half a dozen books.

Why has Allen drawn public attention in the past?

Allen has repeatedly spoken out against affirmative action, and during his leadership of the Virginia higher education council he also questioned the role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs. During his chairmanship of the federal civil rights body, he was castigated by fellow commissioners for the title of a 1989 speech, “Blacks? Animals? Homosexuals? What is a Minority?”

That same year, Allen was caught up in a kidnapping case involving a high school student on tribal lands in Arizona. The incident became the subject of a U.S. Senate investigation. Allen refused calls to resign and suggested instead that the entire commission resign.

In 1986, he ran for the U.S. Senate in California. (His campaign chairman was attorney John Eastman, who 34 years later would try to help Donald Trump overturn the outcome of the presidential election.) Allen, one of 13 candidates in the Republican primary, placed 10th and received less than 1 percent of the total votes cast.

How has Allen characterized the new Black history standards?

Allen declined an interview request by The Washington Post but explained in an email exchange that the 13-member working group “operated with a collaborative, consensual process, and the result is a product with no single author.” He noted that there was “no dissent.”

His comments to others have been more elaborative. He posted a 12-minute video on YouTube and discussed his views during appearances on South Florida news station WPLG and the Megyn Kelly Show online. He told Kelly that his great-great grandfather was enslaved but “had the pluck to seek out opportunity” and “made the commitment to build his family’s life in this country.”

He also criticized Vice President Harris — who blasted the new standards during visits to Florida this summer — as “following a script in the name of an ideological agenda.”

During Monday’s virtual training, he told teachers that they should teach “the whole picture.” As an example, he focused on the nine students who desegregated Central High School in Little Rock in 1957. Though they were first blocked from entering the school by members of the Arkansas National Guard, after President Dwight D. Eisenhower federalized the unit, some of those same soldiers were “protecting and escorting those children into school,” he recounted.

“If we can convey no other message to our teachers, that’s the message we must convey, that the story is never just one way,” Allen said.

Yet the full history of the Little Rock Nine, as they came to be known, also includes the months of harassment and threats those students endured at Central. Florida educators say it’s unclear how much they can teach about such events given the Stop WOKE law that DeSantis signed last year; the statute prohibits classroom discussion about race that might make students feel uncomfortable.

What’s next for Florida’s curriculum?

The state education department is embroiled in multiple controversies, including the decision — also backed by DeSantis — to reject a new Advanced Placement African American studies course. This week, officials first blocked, then announced they would allow, the AP Psychology course; at issue was the material it uses on sexual orientation and gender identity.