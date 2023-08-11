Death toll in Hawaii’s worst-ever wildfires likely to rise further

Listen 9 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Nearly 72 hours after flames began to race through this historic Maui town, killing at least 67 people, the magnitude of the tragedy remained unclear Friday amid spotty communication and few official updates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for, and rumors swirled about the death toll and the cause of the wildfires, the worst in Hawaii’s history. Frustration with the government response deepened as the state emergency services agency confirmed that it had not activated warning sirens as the fire advanced, though it said alerts were sent via mobile phones, television and other channels.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) told CNN that 59 had been killed, but on Friday evening the official toll rose to 67.

It could take a week or longer to sift through the “rubble and ashes” in Lahaina before Maui officials have a final death toll, Green told CNN.

“Starting tomorrow, we will see a lot more certainty about how many individuals perished,” he said. “Sometimes in natural disasters, or essentially wartime disasters, and it does look like a war zone where Lahaina is concerned, you will sometimes discover later that someone has perished, because it was burned to the ground. And I don’t say that lightly.”

The Hawaii fires are already the second deadliest to occur in the United States over the past century. Only one wildfire has claimed more lives: the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, in which 85 people were killed and the town of Paradise was leveled.

While California has a long history of deadly blazes — battling megafires is almost routine now — Hawaii does not.

In Maui, the combination of grasslands parched by drought and fierce winds proved catastrophic Tuesday. The fires destroyed Lahaina and forced thousands of residents and tourists to flee. Firefighters are still working to extinguish flare-ups and contain several blazes on the island.

Officials in Hawaii sounded shellshocked as they grappled with the loss of life and the sheer destruction caused by the fires. It will take years and billions of dollars to repair the damage, they said.

The fires are likely “the worst natural disaster” in the history of Hawaii, Green said at a news conference Thursday. At least 1,700 buildings were destroyed, Green told CNN. More than 11,000 households remained without power early Friday.

Search crews were scouring Lahaina for victims, Maui County said in a statement. The county urged residents to conserve water while fire crews continued to battle brush fires in West Maui and the Upcountry to the east.

Residents showing proof of identification and visitors with hotel reservations were allowed back into Lahaina starting at noon Friday, though heavily affected areas were barricaded and a curfew was set from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the county said.

Green warned in a local television interview Friday that those returning would confront an apocalyptic landscape.

“They will see destruction like they’ve not ever seen in their lives,” he said.

On Facebook, community members posted photos of those still unaccounted for: sons, aunts, a well-known artist with a popular shop in Maui. At evacuation centers, workers posted handwritten lists of people who had made it to safety. Spreadsheets of the missing, hundreds of names long, circulated online.

For those who still had not located friends and relatives, the wait was becoming agonizing. David Collins, of Kenosha, Wisc., had not heard by Friday from his son, Will Collins, whom he had been planning to visit this month for Will’s 30th birthday. Will has lived in Lahaina for a decade but has no phone, has struggled to secure housing and sometimes sleeps on the beach, his father said.

Each time his phone rings, David Collins said, he hopes to hear: “Hey Dad, I’m okay.” Instead, he has found himself imagining that his son managed to escape from Maui’s sandy shores down the coast or into the ocean, and eventually to an evacuation center. But he is also wondering whether his planned trip will turn into a search of hospitals, shelters or even the coroner’s office.

“Between now and then, everything could turn out just fine,” Collins said. “But it all depends on where he was when things went bad.”

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show Friday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said the current number of fatalities was based on bodies found outside buildings, but interiors remain to be searched. When asked whether the siren system in Lahaina failed to properly warn residents to evacuate, Bissen said the fast-moving fires had created an “impossible” situation.

“Nobody at the state and nobody at the county attempted to activate those sirens based on our records,” a spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Adam Weintraub, told CNN.

The U.S. military, meantime, mobilized for emergency response, including 133 National Guard members supporting efforts on the ground and in the air. Guard helicopters dumped 100,000 gallons of water in five hours Wednesday to help quell the blaze, the Pentagon said, while other Guard and Navy helicopters have completed search-and-rescue missions.

The fire and smoke forced some people to flee into the ocean, some of whom reported being trapped for hours waiting to be rescued. A Coast Guard vessel backed by search helicopters plucked 17 people from Lahaina Harbor Breakwall, the service said, with all survivors in stable condition. Another 40 people ashore were located, the Coast Guard said.

Nick Bennett fled his home on the town’s Lahainaluna Road as his neighborhood was consumed by racing flames. “It was like a blowtorch,” he said. “Just fire and wind.”

Bennett had been keeping a close eye on the fire’s progress as it moved toward Lahaina. But it spread faster than he thought possible.

“I told my family we have time, it’s way on the top,” Bennett said. “Within 30 minutes, my neighbor’s house caught on fire.”

Now the community of 13,000 is reckoning with incalculable losses while banding together to share necessities. With power lines and phone systems incinerated, communications remain erratic, limiting residents’ ability to seek help or confirm their survival.

Smoke was still spewing from leveled neighborhoods late Thursday, and many of those who live here were working feverishly to help their neighbors, while also expressing rising frustration at what they described as a lackluster government response. Those who still had homes opened them to friends and family. They filled friends’ canisters with gasoline and their garages with food.

On Thursday, local businesses with boats and residents of Kihei, a city on Maui’s south side, filled gas cans to ferry by boat to Lahaina. Mary Kerstulovich, a restaurant owner and one of the coordinators of the effort, said authorities allowed the volunteers into the town because they were bringing supplies including water, canned goods, fresh food, socks, clothing and diapers.

The county said Friday that it had stationed potable water tankers in several spots in West Maui and the Upcountry. But Kerstulovich said volunteers had seen little evidence of official relief efforts other than from the Coast Guard. On Friday morning, her group was working on getting ice to Lahaina by truck, Kerstulovich said.

“I think it was a failure on so many levels,” Kerstulovich said, breaking into tears. “The worst part is a lot of kids were home alone. Can you imagine how scared they were? We don’t know if they made it. But we know the body count is going to be much, much higher.”

Lorrie Nielson lives in Kahana, north of Lahaina. The office that housed her wedding-planning business burned to the ground. “The elementary school is gone,” she said, her voice cracking. “The kids don’t have anywhere to go to school.”

She urged local authorities to swiftly send resources to the residents of scorched neighborhoods, many of which had been blocked off by authorities since the fire.

“Do you think the government is here right now helping us?” Nielson said. “Guess who’s feeding us? The community.”

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration Thursday and said he would send federal aid to those affected by the fires. California and Washington also deployed search and rescue teams to Hawaii.

By Friday, online forums were filled with offers of help from civilians: people with extra rooms or spare trucks, stores with supplies of baby formula and diapers.

After flames tore through Lahaina, restaurant owner Alexa Caskey stockpiled dozens of gallons of gasoline. On Thursday, she loaded the fuel and other supplies onto a snorkel vessel 20 miles away, steered the boat to Lahaina, and met one of the few people there with a functioning car to help distribute the bottled water, toilet paper and diapers.

Many of the remaining residents, she said, are desperate for gas to drive their cars to safety.

Caskey said she tried to dole out small amounts of fuel to each person in need — a gallon here, a gallon there, so that as many families as possible could make it to the nearest open gas station. In her free moments, Caskey has been connecting people in need of housing with residents who have space on safe parts of the island.

Caskey evacuated her own home early Wednesday with roughly a dozen people who had been staying there to escape danger at their houses as winds that she said sounded “like freight trains” pummeled the residence. The scene while they left, she said, “looked like an apocalypse.”

She added: “It just went from nothing to everything so fast.”

Deeqo Siad, 44, who has lived in Kihei for the last decade, said people in her area were “some of the luckiest people” — a half-mile from the fires, but not affected by them.

“A lot of us are in helping mode today,” Siad, who works as a nanny for local families and tourists, said Friday. “All of our churches, food banks and so many people are ready to help a neighboring village we love so much that when visitors would come that’s where we would take them. Everyone today woke up ready to do whatever we can.”

Brulliard reported from Boulder, Colo. Timothy Bella, Marisa Iati and Kyle Rempfer in Washington contributed to this report.