What we know about the Pennsylvania home explosion that killed 5 Social video showed flames engulfing a house after an apparent explosion on the morning of Aug. 12 in Plum, Pa., a suburb northeast of Pittsburgh. (Video: Reuters)

Five people were killed, including a child, in a Pennsylvania house explosion over the weekend that caused multiple injuries, leveled two other homes and damaged at least a dozen residences, according to authorities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two homes near the house that exploded were “engulfed in fire” and destroyed after the Saturday morning explosion in Plum, Pa., and other houses nearby had their windows blown out, according to a news release from the Allegheny County government.

“This is just a sad, sad day,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said at a news conference Saturday, adding that the explosion was a “loss that no words can convey.”

Four adults and one child died as a result of the explosion, Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley confirmed to reporters. While county officials have yet to publicly identify the victims or their ages, family members and friends told local media that two of the five killed were Casey Clontz, 38, and his 12-year-old son, Keegan, who were both visiting at the time.

“Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many, including their family, friends and community,” the family said in a statement to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Many questions remain about the home explosion, the third in Plum in the past 15 years. Here’s what we know so far: