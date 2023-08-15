Boy, 6, dies after being shot in head by 9-year-old, Florida police say

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A 9-year-old shot a 6-year-old in the head, killing him, Florida police said, in the latest example of a child using a firearm with fatal consequences. Officers responded to a report of a person shot inside a Jacksonville home at around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko from the Jacksonville sheriff’s office, said during a news conference. “Initial investigation determined the two juveniles were located inside of the residence in the care of an adult,” Stronko said. “One of the juveniles was able to obtain a firearm and fired a single shot, striking the victim. There is no indication of criminal violence.”

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Firearms were the leading cause of death for children under age 18 in the United States in 2020 and 2021, according to an analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of 2015, as many as 4.6 million children across the United States lived in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm, according to one study.

Stronko, when asked by reporters how the 9-year-old gained access to the firearm or if it was secured, said that the investigation was in the initial stages and it was too early to determine all of the details. He said the adult who was in the house with the children was being questioned as part of the investigation but there were no outstanding suspects in the case.

Stronko said he was unable to comment on whether the children were related, citing Marsy’s Law, a Florida law that allows alleged victims to keep “information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family” from being released.

According to nonprofit group Everytown for Gun Safety, nearly one child gains access to a loaded firearm and unintentionally shoots themselves or someone else every day in the United States — an average of 350 children a year.

In Florida, firearms kept inside the home are required to be stored in a locked box container or secured with a trigger lock if the owner knows, or reasonably should know, that a child under the age of 16 can gain access to the firearm.

Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says that people should never keep or handle a loaded firearm inside the home, and recommends that children are educated about firearms safety and taught that guns are not toys. “Firearm owners must always remember that a firearm may protect life, but it can also be a potential deadly threat to innocent persons,” the department warns.

There have been a string of fatal shootings involving children in recent months.

In May, a 4-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by another child inside a home in Illinois, officials said.

In July, a child fatally shot another child with a rifle as the pair were playing with toy guns inside a house, Alaska State Troopers said. That same month, a 3-year-old in California accidentally shot and killed their 1-year-old sibling with a handgun that was unsecured, authorities said, according to the Associated Press.