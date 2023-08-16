Buffalo mass shooting witnesses sue gun industry, others for trauma

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, survivors of last year’s Buffalo mass shooting alleged that members of the gun industry, social media companies and the shooter’s parents facilitated, enabled or failed to prevent the rampage that targeted Black people and killed 10 at a Tops Friendly Markets store. The lawsuit is unusual in that its 16 plaintiffs are seeking compensation for negligence that resulted in psychological trauma, and all are witnesses who were not hit during the massacre.

“This lawsuit extends beyond the wounds that pierce the skin,” said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, which represents the plaintiffs. “They are also survivors, and this lawsuit aims to establish that their injuries and harms they suffered need to be recognized — just as the harms of those physically injured do.”

The lawsuit alleges that the shooter was radicalized and gained “racist motivation” and the tools to carry out the “offensive, hate-induced” shooting because of the defendants’ negligence and unlawful actions.

Experts say the case faces “an uphill climb.”

“These suits are very difficult to win because of the near-comprehensive immunity granted by federal law to gunmakers and gun dealers,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor specializing in gun policy at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The lawsuit, previously reported by NBC News, details the long-lasting mental toll that the May 14, 2022, shooting has taken on the people there that day: a mother who recently returned to Tops from maternity leave and who crouched between a self-checkout scanning machine and a cash register as the shooter entered; a night manager who barricaded a back office door and heard dozens of bullets hit a nearby freezer wall; a local college student who used to shop at the supermarket almost daily but vomited the first and last time she tried going back after the shooting.

The plaintiffs have reported lingering nightmares, panic attacks at stores and avoiding crowds and celebrations. Some have been unable to return to work, the lawsuit alleges, because of the trauma they experienced that day.

“While I escaped without a bullet wound, the terror that the shooter inflicted on me and other survivors will live with us forever,” Fragrance Harris Stanfield, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement released by Everytown. “It’s my hope that this lawsuit can help to not only hold the individuals and entities accountable who allowed the shooter to carry out his racist rampage, but that we can also change the conversation around who constitutes a victim following tragedies like this one.”

The case comes a year and a half after Remington Arms agreed to a $73 million settlement with the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which provided a framework for pursuing legal action against gun manufacturers that enjoyed broad protection from lawsuits under a federal law for decades. If the Buffalo suit succeeds, experts say, it could encourage others who witnessed a mass shooting to bring similar cases.

The 16 survivors are seeking damages from three members of the gun industry. That includes Mean Arms, which sold a removable lock that allowed the shooting to be more deadly, the lawsuit alleges; RMA Armament, the company that sold the shooter combat-grade body armor; and Vintage Firearms, which sold the shooter the assault-style weapon he used in the shooting. They also allege YouTube and Reddit contributed to the shooter’s radicalization while giving him the information to carry out the shooting, and that Paul and Pamela Gendron, the shooter’s parents, failed to use New York’s red-flag law while disregarding warning signs displayed by the shooter as he collected guns in their house.

“We have the deepest sympathies for the victims and families of the horrific attack at Tops grocery store in Buffalo last year,” said José Castañeda, a spokesman for Google, YouTube’s owner. “Through the years, YouTube has invested in technology, teams, and policies to identify and remove extremist content. We regularly work with law enforcement, other platforms and civil society to share intelligence and best practices.”

RMA said in a statement that it cannot comment on the specific allegations in the lawsuit because it is in litigation.

“What happened in Buffalo on May 14, 2022 is reprehensible and RMA condemns everything the shooter stood for,” the statement said. “RMA manufactures a legal product which saves countless lives (both law enforcement and civilian); the misuse of its product by a hateful individual during the commission of a heinous crime does not change that fact.”

The other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police said the shooter traveled three hours from his home to target Black people with his Bushmaster XM-15 rifle. The shooter allegedly had an obsession with a racist theory claiming that White Americans are intentionally being replaced by non-White immigrants, a radicalization the lawsuit alleges was, at least in part, developed through the shooter’s use of social media.

The lawsuit also alleges that the psychological effects of experiencing a mass shooting are lasting, and that the experience puts survivors at a higher likelihood for post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

Winkler, the law professor, added that it’s possible the plaintiffs could find a sympathetic court and win on some challenges, though the claims against social media companies “seem especially likely to fail” because of the broad protection the law provides them for what their users post on their sites. He said the case against the parents may be the strongest.

At least 159 people have died in 32 U.S. mass killings this year, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. That database includes deaths caused by all weapons. The Washington Post defines a mass killing as an event in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are killed by gunfire.