Entire police force of small Minnesota city resigns, citing low pay

The city of Goodhue, Minn., will no longer have a police department later this month after the entire force resigned, citing low wages. Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith, another full-time officer and five part-time employees submitted their resignations last week but will stay on until Aug. 24, said Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck. The city — which has a population of about 1,000 people — is in talks with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office for policing options in the near term, Anderson Buck said. “We will have police coverage in the city of Goodhue,” she said Monday at a city council meeting.

The city’s ultimate goal is to rebuild its police force, Anderson Buck said. To do that, it will review its police salaries to make the jobs “more marketable,” she said.

Anderson Buck and Smith could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Smith told council members last month that the city’s wages were insufficient for incumbent officers and would prevent potential recruits from joining. “Trying to hire at $22 an hour, you’re never going to see another person again walk through those doors,” Smith said at a city council meeting on July 26.

The mean hourly wage for police officers in the United States last year was $34.32, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Goodhue’s offer falls in the bottom 25th percentile, which the bureau estimated at slightly more than $24 an hour.

“I can tell you right now that in a matter of a month or two, there’s a good chance that I’m going to be the only guy out here,” Smith said at the July meeting. Surrounding communities were also experiencing difficulty retaining or hiring new police officers, he said.

“There’s zero incentive to come out here to a small town, low pay, being on call, affecting your free time and everything else,” he said. Smith said he had “zero applicants … and zero prospects” for new hires in the three weeks before the meeting.

Goodhue, about 55 miles southeast of Minneapolis, cannot compete with the salary packages offered by police forces in larger cities, Smith said at the meeting in July. He added that he had received three job offers before that meeting.

The mayor said the resignations took city officials by surprise because the officers had been given a 5 percent pay increase and Smith a $13,000 raise this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Goodhue police department “provided excellent safety and security to our community,” Chris Schmit, a city council member, said at this week’s meeting. “And the small town policing that they did, you know, we want that back.”

Morris, a Minnesota city that has a population of some 5,000 people, disbanded its police department last year, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The city authorized Stevens County to take over the police work.

Goodhue County already provides policing services to Pine Island and Wanamingo, two towns near the city of Goodhue.