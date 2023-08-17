Mistrial declared for father and son accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the trial of a White father and son charged with attempted murder for allegedly chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver making a delivery. Brandon Case, 38, and his 59-year-old father, Gregory Case, faced charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into a vehicle. They allegedly chased FedEx driver D’Monterrio Gibson for about seven minutes as he was delivering packages on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., on Jan. 24, 2022, and fired at least five shots into his van. Gibson, now 25, said that he had not previously interacted with the men.

Gibson, who was not injured in the attack, said he was driving a Hertz van at the time but was in his full FedEx uniform. He said he believes that the Cases chased and shot at him because he is Black and thought he didn’t belong in the neighborhood.

Circuit Court Judge David Strong said the mistrial was due to errors made by a Brookhaven Police Department detective who admitted to improper testimony and sharing information that was not previously disclosed to the legal teams. Detective Vincent Fernando acknowledged under oath Wednesday that he had not disclosed a videotaped statement police had taken from Gibson, and had improperly testified about some guns that were found in the home of one of the Cases and casings nearby.

After a mistrial was requested by the defense attorneys, Strong said he “had no other choice” but to grant it.

“In 17 years, I don’t think I’ve seen it,” the judge said of the situation, according to the Associated Press.

Carlos Moore, Gibson’s attorney in a lawsuit, confirmed the mistrial to The Washington Post, saying he shared in “the deep disappointment and frustration expressed by Circuit Judge David Strong over this development.”

“A mistrial represents not just an administrative setback but also a delay in justice for Mr. Gibson and his family,” Moore said in a statement. “It is concerning that BPD withheld a potentially crucial piece of evidence.”

That frustration was echoed by prosecutors, who are uncertain whether a new trial could happen before the end of the year. Moore has requested that the Justice Department investigate the Brookhaven Police Department’s conduct in this case “for potential obstruction of justice.”

“We believe that this is not an isolated incident but a part of a larger pattern of obstruction by the BPD,” Moore said.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Terrell Stubbs, an attorney for Gregory Case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Cases remain free on bond. A spokesman for the Brookhaven Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the detective or his status with the force.

Moore previously told The Post that his client did nothing wrong before the Cases chased and shot at him but “was simply Black while working.” The attorney said the incident echoed the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was murdered in Georgia in 2020 after three White men pursued him in pickup trucks while Arbery was jogging.

Gibson, of Utica, Miss., said he had been to the neighborhood in Brookhaven, about an hour outside Jackson, Miss., only once or twice for his work at FedEx. The population in Brookhaven is 60 percent Black, according to the latest U.S. census data.

At about 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2022, Gibson was delivering packages when he saw a white pickup truck approaching him and honking its horn. Court records show that Gregory Chase was driving the truck. When the vehicle cut Gibson off as he was trying to leave, he attempted to swerve around the pickup truck to get out of the neighborhood, he said. But as he drove past a couple of houses, Gibson said, there was another man in the road — and he had a gun pointed at him. That man was Brandon Case, according to court records.

“There’s another guy standing in the middle of the street pointing a gun at my windows and signaling to me to stop with his hands, as well as mouthing the word, ‘Stop.’ I shake my head no, I hide behind the steering wheel, and I swerve around him as well,” he told the Mississippi Free Press last year. “As I swerve around him, he starts firing shots into my vehicle.”

After he eventually got away from the men, Gibson said at a February 2022 news conference that he called police to report what had happened to him. As he was explaining the incident, a dispatcher interrupted him and asked whether he had been on Junior Trail, the street where the driver was delivering packages.

“I said, ‘Yes,’ ” Gibson told reporters at the time. “He was like, ‘Well, I just got a call of a suspicious person at this address.’ ” Gibson said he responded, “Sir, I’m not a suspicious person, I work for FedEx. I was just doing my job.”

Gibson told FedEx what had happened and filed an incident report the day after the incident to the Brookhaven Police Department detailing that he heard “at least five shots and heard the bullets hitting the van.” The police report includes an interview with a woman identified as Gibson’s boss who confirmed that the van had at least two bullet holes and three packages inside the vehicle had bullet holes.

The Cases eventually turned themselves in about a week later on Feb. 1, 2022, but were released on bond the next day. The father and son were initially charged with aggravated assault, but the charges were increased to first-degree attempted murder in November, according to ABC News.

While Gibson is still employed by FedEx, he remains on workers’ compensation leave, Moore said. Gibson’s federal lawsuit seeking $5 million from FedEx was dismissed last week after a judge wrote that the lawsuit — which also named the city of Brookhaven, the police chief and the Cases — failed to prove the company discriminated against him because he is Black. Moore has indicated that he is going to file a new lawsuit.

As Strong announced the mistrial, Sharon McClendon, Gibson’s mother, let out a loud expletive in the courtroom to let the judge know of her displeasure, while the Cases sat stoically, according to the AP.

Moore told The Post that he remains hopeful justice will be served.

“We remain committed to seeking justice for D’Monterrio Gibson and ensuring that the legal process is fair, transparent and accountable,” he said.