Maui emergency chief quits amid criticism for not deploying siren alerts

Maui’s emergency management chief, Herman Andaya, has resigned a day after facing mounting public criticism for not activating public alert sirens as devastating wildfires raged across swaths of the Hawaiian island. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said he has “accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya. Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately.”

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible,” Bissen added.

Outdoor alert sirens are widespread on Maui, and residents have grown used to hearing them activated for regular testing in anticipation of public emergencies such as tsunamis and earthquakes. However, many residents have criticized the decision by Andaya’s agency not to activate the sirens as the wildfires were raging, saying it cost lives — especially those in the devastated historic town of Lahaina.

So far, at least 111 people have died in the Hawaii wildfires, the deadliest in the United States in a century. Officials warn that the final death toll is expected to climb.

Despite growing public criticism, Andaya was steadfast in defending his decision Wednesday, a day before he resigned. Asked by reporters if he had any regrets about not deploying the public siren system, he replied: “I do not.”

He said he feared the sirens were “used primarily” for tsunamis and that there was a risk that activating them in this instance would have sent people fleeing to higher ground. “If that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire,” he said. Maui instead relied on alerts sent by text messages and broadcasts on television and radio, he added.

The public siren system has been in place since a deadly tsunami hit Hawaii in April 1946, killing more than 150 people. Officials established the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and alert system in response, “the first tsunami warning system in the U.S.,” according to the Hawaii government.

Emergency officials have previously confirmed that other forms of public alert systems were activated amid the inferno, including text messages sent to phones and emergency television and radio messages. However, many residents have said there were communications and cellphone outages during the crisis.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez (D) has launched a review of the decision-making and policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires. The investigation is expected to include analyzing decisions not to sound sirens and could take months to complete, she said. The probe will be undertaken by “a third-party private organization with experience in emergency management” to ensure it is “an impartial, independent review,” she added in a statement Thursday.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jill N. Tokuda (D-Hawaii) suggested that the alerts might not have helped as much as some think. If residents heard the sirens, they “would not know what the crisis was,” she said.

“You might think it’s a tsunami, by the way, which is our first instinct. You would run toward land, which in this case would be toward fire,” the congresswoman told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Questions remain over what sparked the wildfires and why mitigation steps — such as preemptively shutting off power to reduce the fire risk — weren’t followed.

Residents, meanwhile, have criticized the pace of search and rescue efforts for missing people. Many residents remain without power and water, and some have expressed anger at tourists for continuing to undertake boat trips and other vacation activities amid the devastation.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) issued an emergency proclamation at the weekend declaring that nonessential travel to West Maui was “strongly discouraged,” and tourism officials have urged people to put off nonessential travel to the islands.

The fire damaged or destroyed 2,207 structures, the vast majority of which were homes, according to a joint assessment by the Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The estimated cost to rebuild is over $5 billion, a figure likely to rise.

President Biden, who has faced some criticism for not visiting Hawaii sooner, will travel to Maui and meet with first responders Monday alongside first lady Jill Biden.