She lost everything in the Maui fires — until a cherished photo was found

The photo was tucked into the last page of an album, which included hundreds of pictures from Aubrey Vailoces’s childhood. The album was stuffed in a cardboard box alongside her children’s baby pictures, blankets and drawings. The box sat under a bed on the second floor of Vailoces’s Lahaina, Hawaii, home.

When Vailoces heard last week after evacuating that her family’s house had burned down in the Maui fires, she figured they had lost all of their possessions. She especially regretted losing the photo album, which she used to revisit her childhood in the Philippines.

But Vailoces recently received a message that astonished her. Somehow, that photo on the last page of her album was found on a beach in Lanai — an island that’s almost a two-hour boat ride from Vailoces’s house.

The photo was taken at her high school graduation in May 2003 in the Philippines. Vailoces was photographed next to her late great-grandmother, Socorro Macairan, who raised her while her parents worked in the United States.

“She always has this way of telling me everything’s going to be okay,” Vailoces, 36, told The Washington Post. “I think that was her light with all of this.”

The album included hundreds of photos of Vailoces and Macairan from graduations, awards receptions and trips. One of Vailoces’s favorite photos showed Macairan holding her hand when Vailoces sat in a hospital bed after coming down with a fever.

The high school graduation photo was one of the last pictures in the album. After walking across the stage in her school’s gym in the city of Dumaguete, Vailoces posed for photos in her blue cap and gown in front of a film camera. Vailoces was about to leave when Macairan suggested one more picture with her teacher and cousin.

Later that day, Vailoces and her family enjoyed a feast of rotisserie pig, rice noodles, deviled eggs, rice and a salad that nobody ate. There was also a square vanilla cake with the words “Happy Graduation Apple” written in frosting — because family members called Vailoces the “apple of my eye.”

Two days after she graduated, Vailoces flew to Chicago to live with her parents and study accounting. Macairan gave Vailoces the photo album and told her she could always call the Philippines her home. When Vailoces attended Loyola University Chicago, Macairan told her that regardless of what she studied, she would find her passion.

Vailoces moved to Maui when she was 25 and later had twin daughters. She found her passion in 2016 when she became a jeweler, making pearl and seashell necklaces. She visited Macairan every year until her great-grandmother died in the spring of 2020 at age 99.

In February 2022, Vailoces purchased a house in Lahaina with her partner, Tad Luckey. The same day, Vailoces learned she was pregnant with another daughter.

On Aug. 8, Vailoces fed her children Lucky Charms and fruit for breakfast before she took pictures of pearl jewelry, which she posted for sale on Etsy. Vailoces suggested her 6-year-old twins play outside, but they said that the wind was too strong and debris was scattering. Still, Vailoces said she didn’t think wildfires were a threat.

But around 2 p.m., Vailoces was breastfeeding her youngest daughter when she saw black smoke outside. Her home’s fire alarms soon activated. Her daughters were coughing, and smoke flooded into the house when Vailoces opened the front door.

Vailoces called for Luckey to hurry and they rushed to pile the kids into the family’s Toyota Sienna. When Vailoces tried to reenter the house to grab diapers and baby bottles, her twins, Aurora and Avery, begged her not to. So she stayed in the van, which had a few items — a stroller, some clothes and a few swimsuits — as the family merged onto a road backed up by hundreds of cars.

As they drove to Luckey’s grandparents’ nearby home, they heard propane tanks and cars exploding. The drive typically takes about five minutes, Vailoces said, but they didn’t arrive until around 4 p.m. After they had gotten there safely, Luckey tried to run back to their house, but police said it was too dangerous.

Around 8 p.m., Vailoces was putting her daughters to sleep when a police officer outside yelled that everyone needed to evacuate because the fires had spread. The family hopped in the van again and drove about 20 minutes north to a friend’s house in Napili-Honokowai.

The next morning, Vailoces heard from neighbors that her neighborhood had burned down. She went door-to-door asking if anyone had diapers or baby bottles. The family visited a local fire station for supplies when Vailoces’s twins reminded her that their younger sister, Blue, had just turned 10 months old. They took a picture there to commemorate.

On Aug. 12, Vailoces received an unexpected Facebook message. That morning, someone had found a half-burned photo in Lanai and posted it online. The photo circulated until a friend saw it and asked Vailoces if she was the teenager in the cap and gown.

“When I saw that picture,” Vailoces said, “it meant so much to me to know that at least one thing survived.”

While the photo quashed Vailoces’s hope that her house was still standing, she thought it was a sign that everything would be fine.

In fear of losing the picture, Vailoces asked the person who found it to hold on to it until it can be mailed to a permanent address.

Vailoces and her family members recently flew to her younger brother’s house on Oahu. They’re staying there while raising money through an online fundraiser and searching for a long-term rental on Maui. Vailoces figures construction will take years, but she plans to rebuild her house and help restore her neighborhood.