N.C.’s new anti-trans laws sow confusion around gender-affirming care

Amanda and Josh, parents of an almost 13-year-old transgender boy, spent the summer talking to policymakers about the devastating impact that a trio of anti-trans bills in the state legislature could have on families like theirs in North Carolina and beyond. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed the bills in July, but the couple knew that wasn’t the end. So they kept talking to anyone who would listen.

“We’ve been overwhelmed trying to help and get the word out,” said Amanda, who asked that her last name not be used out of concern for her family’s safety.

On Wednesday, North Carolina’s Republican supermajority voted to override the governor and enact the bills, which affect what names or pronouns teachers use for trans students, what team sports trans girls can play in middle and high school, and whether trans children can get gender-affirming care. The laws took effect immediately.

“We’ve known this was coming since the early stages when it was being voted in the House and the Senate, but still, once everything passed I was shocked and heartbroken,” Amanda said.

Many advocacy groups and families of trans youth have been preparing for this moment, having seen a wave of similar bills enacted across the South. But the new restrictions on gender-affirming care, in particular, have created uncertainty over what care will still be allowed within state borders.

North Carolina in 2016 was the first to pass a bill barring transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identity, provoking national outrage. The law was repealed a year later. Since then, states across the country have passed scores of anti-trans bills, some of which are facing legal challenges. By the time North Carolina joined the more than 20 states that have enacted limits on gender-affirming care, advocacy groups had begun connecting families of trans kids with providers out of state and the resources to get them there. But many parents are not sure how certain aspects of North Carolina’s new restrictions will work.

The state now bars medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to anyone under 18, with limited exceptions. Medical professionals found to be violating the law will lose their medical licenses.

The day the legislature voted to override the governor’s veto, Republican state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, one of the sponsors of the restrictions, said in a statement to CNN, “We need to take a cautious approach and limit access to these life-altering medical procedures, and today’s vote to override Gov. Cooper’s veto does just that.”

Most of the confusion over the new restrictions stems from an attempt to grandfather in those who are already receiving care. Anyone under 18 who needs to start care after Aug. 1 will not be able to do so in North Carolina. They will have to travel out of state for care, unless doctors deem it medically necessary and parents consent. In that case, “Any course of treatment that was initiated prior to August 1, 2023, could be continued or completed.”

“What is included in a ‘course of treatment’ is defined by the provider,” said Molly Rivera, the communications director at Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “It really depends on the patient and the provider.”

Amanda and Josh’s son was planning to move from his current puberty blockers to cross-sex hormones in January, but now the family is not sure if that can happen in North Carolina.

“A few lawyers are taking a broader view of it and saying if you’re undergoing gender-affirming care, you can continue treatment,” said Amanda. “But other lawyers say that if the child is taking blockers, after the law is passed, they cannot legally move to cross-sex hormones since that is a different course of treatment.”

The parents believe that the language of the bill purposefully leaves room for confusion.

“The law is so unclear,” said Amanda. “And it’s all intentional I think, to dissuade doctors from providing this care to patients. The worst part is they are encouraging unequal treatment across the state and putting all the pressure on the doctors when there is already such little access to gender-affirming health-care providers.”

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, the executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality, said her organization has spent the past few months getting ready to roll out the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project in North Carolina. The project, in partnership with Equality North Carolina, is meant to help transgender youth whose access to gender-affirming care has been disrupted by government policies.

“That program has essentially been up and running for the past few weeks but now goes into full gear,” she said. “The message that we’re sending to the families of trans youth is that there absolutely are resources available to help ensure that young people can get the health care they need and deserve.”

For families who were unable to start gender-affirming care for their children before Aug. 1, the Campaign for Southern Equality is providing emergency grants to help with the first trip to an out-of-state clinic, and the group is helping with referrals so people can identify the out-of-state care options they need.

Beach-Ferrara, who is raising her children in North Carolina with her wife, said that no one should have to leave their home state to get the health care they deserve, adding that it is her job to let families know how to access the health care they need, regardless of state laws.

Katie Jenifer, the mother of a trans child in North Carolina and the policy director at Equality North Carolina, said the new laws don’t reflect how all North Carolinians feel about trans people.

Outside the General Assembly on Wednesday, she said, so many people had come to show support for the transgender community that not everyone could fit in the galleries.

“After the vote in the House, some of our younger folks started coming out in tears,” Jenifer said. “Immediately, the elders in the LGBTQ community surrounded those kids with hugs, love and support, and encouraged them as much as we could.”

Jenifer’s 16-year-old transgender daughter already has a health-care plan in place, and her medical provider has assured her that they will be okay despite the new law, but the teenager will not be able to play softball at her high school this school year because of one of the new laws, HB 574, she said.

“I had been preparing for these bills, you know, I absolutely knew which way they were going to vote,” Jenifer said. “But when it happened, I just felt devastated. Heartbroken for the kids. I feel like I have let these kids down. Maybe there’s something more I could have done.”

Elizabeth Barber, policy counsel at the ACLU of North Carolina, was also at the General Assembly, consoling younger kids from the trans community.

“The concrete impact of being denied care is huge,” she said. “But looking beyond that we also see a slate of hate, a complete rejection of who people are.”

She said the number of young people who are allowed gender-affirming care will get smaller and smaller, and unless the law is overturned, in 10 years there won’t be any minors in North Carolina receiving gender-affirming care.

In Josh and Amanda’s eyes, the new laws show that policymakers don’t necessarily want to eliminate trans people, “they just want to make sure that they eliminate trans people who feel cared and accepted and safe in their town and in their homes.”

“And they’re pushing people to leave their states. They don’t want our kind here,” said Amanda.