A turkey was shot in the chest. It’s doing fine — arrow and all.

Around the start of the new year, a wild turkey was going about its day along California’s Central Coast when an arrow came hurtling and shot through its chest. The turkey did not die, however. The bird seemingly wasn’t fazed by the wound or the projectile that caused it. Instead, for months, the turkey has gone about its business — eating, evading predators, roosting in treetops — with a roughly 2½-foot arrow sticking out of both sides of its chest, bewildering nearby residents and wildlife experts.

For that, the turkey got the name Cupid.

“She is such a survivor and doing so well with this arrow through her,” said Beth Brookhouser, a spokesperson for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Monterey County. “I think people can find that inspirational that she is pulling through and acting like normal with this pretty gruesome injury.”

From afar, the organization hasn’t been able to determine the bird’s sex, but Brookhouser said she refers to the turkey using she/her pronouns because she hates referring to an animal using the pronoun “it.”

Guy Churchward, who lives in Carmel, Calif., and takes wildlife photos as a hobby, first heard about the turkey just after the new year. A neighbor approached him one morning during breakfast at their development’s clubhouse to report that her son had been looking out their window and saw it walking around. Churchward asked around, and a few other neighbors said they had seen the same.

In early May, Churchward was driving through the subdivision next to his when he saw the arrowed turkey near the road with some other birds. He stopped his car and got out. But as he approached the flock, the birds took off. He managed to snap a photo, but it was poor quality.

“I was pretty shocked,” he wrote in an email. “It was a little surreal to be honest.”

Churchward feared the bird might have escaped from a hunter who could be hurting or killing other animals in the area. He posted in Nextdoor, asking his neighbors if they had seen other injured animals or carcasses that had been shot. No one had, although several people had seen Cupid prancing about as if she hadn’t been impaled.

Churchward was the one who eventually named the turkey Cupid. He said that Amy Winehouse’s 2006 cover of Sam Cooke’s “Cupid” came to mind.

Brookhouser said the SPCA started getting reports about the turkey that same month. Wildlife is one of the reasons people move to the Monterey Peninsula, she said, so it’s “very distressing” to think that someone shot a turkey and left it to suffer. The turkey is part of an established flock that roams two adjoining gated communities in Carmel.

“This is cruel,” Brookhouser said. “This is inhumane.”

Churchward wanted to celebrate the bird’s “grit and determination” by drawing the public’s attention to Cupid’s plight. But he felt he needed a better picture to adequately tell its story. He loaded his long lens camera into the car and waited.

He eventually got the footage. Late last month, he posted a 48-second clip to his YouTube channel that included video and still images of Cupid taken the day before.

“I'm celebrating the fact she's a fighter,” Churchward wrote in the caption.

Despite the injury, Cupid has lived a next-to-normal life, Brookhouser said. The turkey is still evading predators and people’s efforts to capture it. It can still fly up into the trees to roost with other turkeys for the night.

“If she were sick or debilitated by this arrow, her flock would abandon her,” Brookhouser said.

Brookhouser and others at the SPCA hope the increased attention draws out information that allows authorities to catch the person who shot Cupid. Or, at the very least, scares the mysterious hunter from shooting any more animals.

Brookhouser also has hopes for Cupid: that she and her fellow wildlife rescuers never catch the bird and never hear about it again.

“The absolute ideal outcome would be for the arrow to work its way out of her, almost like a splinter would out of your finger,” she said, “and for it to fall out and for her to move on.