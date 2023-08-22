A bird dropped a fish while flying — and caused a power outage, officials say

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

There was something fishy going on when more than 2,000 people lost power in Sayreville, N.J., earlier this month — literally. While investigating the outage, crew members from Jersey Central Power & Light found the culprit: a fish atop a transformer on a power pole in a residential area. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The transformer, a device that changes the voltage of electricity, was probably damaged when a bird dropped the fish on it, causing the coils inside to become misaligned, said Chris Hoenig, a spokesperson for the utility company.

Once power was restored about two hours later, officials found humor in the situation. The Sayreville Police Department named the fish Gilligan — a reference to the sitcom “Gilligan’s Island” — and gave it a fictitious backstory, saying it was a “hard working family man” and a “father to thousands of children,” the department quipped in a Facebook post.

As for the bird that dropped the fish, Hoenig said it was probably an osprey — common in the Sayreville area — that lost its meal.

“We also send our thoughts to the osprey because if you’ve ever dropped your ice cream cone at the fair, you know the feeling,” he said.

The outage happened on the morning of Aug. 12, when Jersey Central Power & Light received reports that about 2,100 customers were without power, Hoenig said.

By noon, crews had found the damaged transformer and the fish. The fish had marks piercing through its scales that looked as if they were made by talons, which led the power company to conclude that a bird had dropped the fish while flying over the power pole, according to Hoenig.

He said animal contact, such as squirrels trying to climb across equipment, is a common cause of power outages. But, he added, this was the first power outage caused by a fish that the company had seen in at least 25 years.

Though the company has not had any recent outages caused by fish, it has paid close attention to osprey activity for decades.

The birds, which were previously endangered in New Jersey, and their nests are protected under state law. Hoenig said the power company regularly surveys its service area for osprey nests that are atop or near equipment. If nests are found, the company adds platforms for nesting, relocates the nests when they are not active or puts up barriers around equipment to prevent it when appropriate, Hoenig added.

On the day of the outage, a dispatcher called Lt. James Novak, a spokesperson for the Sayreville Police Department, to explain that the power had gone out after a fish was dropped onto the transformer.

Novak was preparing to relay the information to residents in a Facebook post when he realized how bizarre the situation was.

“Oh boy,” he recalled whispering to himself. “This one’s going to go viral.”

Novak decided to have some fun with the post, crafting a story for the fish, Gilligan.

“Todays power outage was a major inconvenience for so many of our residents,” he wrote in the department’s post. “Please let us not forget the victim in this senseless death.”

He added a photo of a bird drawing he found from a Google search with the words “Suspect Sketch” splashed in red font across it. The suspect, Novak wrote, “was last seen flying South.”

He added that anyone with information should contact “Det. John Silver who handles all of our fish cases,” a reference to the fictional pirate Long John Silver, who is often depicted with a bird on his shoulder.

“I didn’t want to downplay or dismiss the inconvenience that a lot of people had by not having power,” Novak told The Washington Post. “But it’s an opportunity to put something out there to just remind the town that weird stuff finds Sayreville.”

As residents mourn the death of Gilligan, Hoenig hopes the fish’s demise serves as a reminder to keep a safe distance from electrical equipment.

“And also,” he added, “not to use your power lines for your neighborhood fish fry.”