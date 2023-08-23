A jockey slid off saddle midrace — but stayed on in ‘tremendous’ save

During a race at Hawthorne Race Course in Illinois on Aug. 20, jockey Abel Lezcano was seen clinging to the horse’s neck after his stirrup broke mid-race. (Video: Hawthorne Race Course)

About 30 seconds into calling a race on Sunday, Peter Galassi saw a horse that looked as if it no longer had a jockey. Its saddle was empty. The announcer said he quickly scanned the racetrack to see if a jockey had fallen, but he found no one. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Instead, the jockey, 33-year-old Abel Lezcano, was clinging to the horse’s neck, hanging on sideways after one of his stirrups broke.

“The rider is out of the saddle,” Galassi said as the race continued. “But he’s still with the horse.”

Lezcano hoisted himself back atop the horse about 10 seconds later, keeping his legs tight around it as the pair began to trail the other riders. They eventually crossed the finish line with the help of an outrider, a person positioned on the track to help keep horses and riders safe.

Lezcano’s feat has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online, with many praising the jockey’s strength and athleticism to stay with the horse despite the broken stirrup.

“The only thing that I thought was just, ‘Grab the horse really tight,’” Lezcano said in an interview with The Washington Post, speaking in Spanish while his wife, Maria, interpreted. “I knew that if I let go of the horse, I knew the horse could either hurt my fellow riders or hurt the horses or hurt me.”

The race, the third of the day at the Hawthorne Race Course in Illinois, had started off normally. Lezcano was riding a horse named Christmas Present.

Galassi said his usual “They’re off!” call, following it with “Christmas Present going for the lead.”

Lezcano and Christmas Present led the other riders going into the first of the race’s two turns. But then, Lezcano said he heard a loud crack. His right stirrup had broken.

Lezcano slipped off the saddle, his body sideways against the horse with his arms around its neck. As the horse continued pounding its hoofs against the racetrack, Lezcano brought one leg back over the saddle, trying to steady himself atop Christmas Present again.

“A little confusing there, didn’t see him, thought he was off, but he was on,” Galassi said about one minute into the race. “Now he’s back in the saddle, just a tremendous job by Abel Lezcano to keep aboard that horse.”

Lezcano and Christmas Present fell behind the other racers before the outrider guided them to the finish. Because Lezcano had help from an outrider to cross the finish line, the last-place run did not technically count as a finish in the race.

By the time Lezcano got off the horse, he said he was extremely sore and unsure whether he wanted to keep racing that day.

But in the jockeys’ room after the race, Lezcano’s fellow competitors encouraged him, he recalled. They told him he had done a good job to stay on the horse and praised him for how he handled the situation, Lezcano said.

“I was like, ‘You know what? Thank you, guys. I’m going to keep on going,’” he said. “And that’s what I did.”

Before he left the jockeys’ room, he recalled praying for the strength to finish out the last races.

Lezcano rode a different horse for each of the next four races. He finished last in the fourth and fifth races, out of eight and 10 other competitors, respectively. In the sixth race, he placed fourth out of eight.

When the seventh and last race of the day began, Lezcano rode a horse named Maneuver. Galassi began calling the race, starting with “They’re off,” as he had done all day.

For most of the race, Lezcano and Maneuver didn’t break into the top four spots.

But after about one minute, the pair took the lead, clinching first place during the race’s final eighth of a mile.

Once Lezcano brought Maneuver to a halt, he did the sign of the cross, pressed his palms together and raised them toward the sky.

“It’s good to see him in the winner’s circle,” Galassi said as he continued announcing. “If you didn’t see what happened to him in the third race, go to the internet. I’m sure it’s somewhere.”

In an interview with The Post, Galassi added that he was happy to see Lezcano’s win after the jockey’s “frightful beginning of the day.”

“You could see the smile on his face, like, ‘God, I’m lucky to be here,’” he said of Lezcano.