She was returning a library book. The drop box severed her finger, she says.

Listen 4 min Share

Barbara Haverly was recently running errands in her Florida neighborhood when she stopped at the library to return and pick up some books. There was a long line of people at the front desk, so instead of waiting, Haverly slipped a novel through a drop-off box about a foot away, like she’s done dozens of times.

As she was pulling her hand out, Haverly said it became stuck in the swinging metal flap. When pain rushed to her left middle finger, she assumed it was just in an uncomfortable position.

But when Haverly freed her hand, she said blood was squirting out from her now-disfigured finger. The top of the finger — starting just below her fingernail — had been severed, she said.

Almost a month later, Haverly said she’s still in constant pain as she tries to comprehend how a routine errand left her with a permanent wound.

Advertisement

“The whole thing is just such a nightmare,” Haverly, 62, told The Washington Post. “I honestly can’t even believe it happened.”

A city of Mount Dora spokeswoman confirmed that an incident involving Haverly occurred at a local library on July 28 but declined to comment further.

Haverly’s attorney, Christopher Largey, said he recently filed a claim against the city. He said in 20 years of practice, he hasn’t seen another incident like Haverly’s.

“She didn’t do anything wrong other than return her books — to her peril,” Largey said.

Since her family moved to Mount Dora about 30 years ago, Haverly said she has visited W.T. Bland Public Library about once a week to pick up and return books and audiobooks, mostly historical fiction. Haverly recalled using the metal drop-off box inside the library for about a decade.

Advertisement

The library was Haverly’s first stop when she began running errands July 28. Around 12:40 p.m., Haverly pulled her hand out of the box and watched as blood soaked the carpet. Haverly is a registered nurse, but said even she didn’t know what to do.

“I was in shock,” she said.

Library staff called 911 and rushed to her. One employee went inside the book drop-off room to retrieve the finger, Haverly said.

Haverly asked employees for ice water to place her hand — and severed finger — into. One man in line sprinted to the bathroom to retrieve paper towels. Some employees started scrubbing the blood off the carpet, Haverly said.

Share this article Share

Around 12:45 p.m., paramedics arrived and bandaged Haverly’s finger, she said. Haverly called her husband, Paul, who hugged his crying wife when he arrived.

“It’s gone,” Paul recalled Haverly saying through tears. “It’s gone.”

Advertisement

Library staff handed him a plastic bag with the books Haverly had planned to pick up, Haverly said. Then Paul drove her to AdventHealth Waterman’s emergency room in Tavares, Fla.

When doctors saw Haverly’s finger, they thought she had cut it with a knife or a saw, she said. Doctors performed surgery, but were unable to reattach the finger, she said. Haverly left the hospital July 30.

Haverly said the incident has left her depressed and with throbbing pain that wakes her up in the middle of the night. She said she hasn’t attended her water aerobics or yoga classes, played the ukulele or seen her two granddaughters in the weeks since, and she’s paused her nursing duties.

Haverly said her husband has helped her shower and performed her usual house chores. She said she spends most of her days looking at her tablet and reading. Haverly’s finger remains bandaged, but she said she’s astounded every time she views her unexposed finger at a doctor’s office.

Advertisement

Still, Haverly said she’s thankful she didn’t bring her 2-year-old granddaughter to the library that day.

“We just really want to hopefully outlaw this type of a drop box,” Haverly said.

After the incident, Paul visited the library, which he said had an out-of-order sign over the drop-off box. He said the library has since reopened the chute but added a sign above it that states “Please do not place your hand inside this book drop.”

Haverly said her wound is healing, but she’s constantly reminded of the injury.

“When I wake up and wash my hands in the morning or brush my teeth or whatever, it’s right there,” Haverly said. “I can’t hide it. It’s going to be a reminder for the rest of my life.”