Shaq was late. So two college friends got onstage to DJ at a festival.

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Three years ago, Christian Franco missed his big break. The young DJ was backstage at a Miami music festival when an organizer approached him with a rare proposal. One of the acts was running late. Could he play a few songs for the waiting crowd? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “That’s honestly like … every DJ’s dream,” Franco told The Washington Post.

But Franco didn’t have any music prepared. Someone else was drafted to warm up the crowd. As he recounted the story to his college friend Ryan Laehy, another aspiring DJ, they vowed to bring USB sticks loaded with their brand of house music to any clubs or festivals they would attend in the future. Maybe they’d get another shot at stardom.

It felt more and more like an inside joke than an actual possibility. Who would get that lucky twice? Laehy and Franco thought little of it until earlier this month, when they were once again backstage at another music festival, San Francisco’s Outside Lands. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal — who now moonlights as electronic dance music act DJ Diesel — was late to his set. A member of Shaq’s team approached Laehy and asked if he could fill the time.

Advertisement

This time, the pair was ready, USB in hand.

So Laehy and Franco were thrust onto one of the festival’s biggest stages to perform a 15-minute set in front of tens of thousands of concertgoers. The unlikely opportunity catapulted their nascent music careers forward — and still feels surreal for a duo who, not that long ago, were DJing at frat parties and college bars.

“It’s the craziest experience I’ve ever had in my life,” Laehy said.

Laehy, 26, and Franco, 27, met at the University of Arizona in 2015. They shared a passion for house and techno music, and they soon began trying their hand at mixing and making their own tracks. Throughout college, Laehy and Franco DJed at poolside parties, frat houses and clubs in Tucson.

“You’re playing for all your friends, a couple hundred, people that you know,” Franco said. “So obviously that’s not as nerve racking.”

Advertisement

Laehy, who DJs individually, and Franco, who performs as part of a duo called Movee On with another friend, graduated and are now roommates in Los Angeles. Franco began playing shows at clubs in the city, and the duo hosted house parties together where they DJed out of their garage. Franco guessed that the biggest crowd he had ever played to before Outside Lands was around 5,000 people.

Still, Franco and Laehy kept their USBs ready in case a bigger stage came calling. It finally paid off on Aug. 11, the first day of San Francisco’s annual music festival in Golden Gate Park. The two DJs, who had VIP passes, were backstage at the festival’s Twin Peaks stage when they overheard a tour manager say that Shaq was running late.

Share this article Share

“He started asking around, trying to find a local DJ,” Laehy said. “… Then eventually he walked up to me, and it was like, ‘Hey man, do you have your USB on you?’”

Advertisement

The manager had no idea Laehy had been waiting three years to say yes.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, okay, you’re playing Twin Peaks right now, come with me,’” Laehy recalled. His final instructions? “Hey, no pressure, but get the people going.”

Franco, who was in the bathroom when Laehy was approached by Shaq’s team, returned bewildered to see his friend standing at the DJ booth onstage. Laehy told him to join. The bass kicked in and suddenly the pair was conducting a packed crowd that stretched as far back as they could see.

“I just kind of looked at [Laehy], and I’m like, ‘We’re back in the garage, baby, let’s just have a good time,’” Franco said.

It all happened too quickly to be nervous, Laehy and Franco said, even as they mixed tracks and tweaked transitions between songs live. Eventually, their faces were projected on the towering screens flanking the stage. Laehy wore a hat that read, “This actually is my first rodeo.”

Advertisement

The crowd, initially confused, appeared to approve. They bounced and cheered, even when Laehy and Franco mixed in an original track.

“I’ve been in that crowd for the last 10 years,” Laehy said. “Being onstage was just something surreal.”

After 15 minutes, Shaq arrived to start his set. As the basketball icon ran onstage, he quickly thanked the duo. Laehy and Franco were left to enjoy the rest of the weekend festival — and the discussion of their breakout performance that was quickly circulating online. Confused fans on Reddit wanted to know who Shaq’s mystery opener was. College Weekly, an Instagram page, reached out to the two DJs and spread their names further.

In a music scene that hinges on name recognition, Laehy and Franco are hoping to parlay their lucky break into bigger bookings and more success. Franco and Laehy will travel to New York over Labor Day weekend to open for Walshy Fire of the DJ group Major Lazer in a Manhattan club. The college friends are also planning to release a new song together in coming days.

“We want to use it as not just a moment, but more of like a launchpad for the rest of our career,” Franco said.

Their dream stage? The Yuma Tent at Coachella. They’ll bring their USBs the next time they go.