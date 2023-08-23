Despite shooting, little hope of new gun laws in Tennessee special session

Listen 10 min Share Comment on this story Comment

NASHVILLE — Gun control advocates have arrived in Nashville by the busloads. Activists formed a human prayer chain around the Capitol. Chants of “Protect children, not guns!” echoed in the rotunda. The Tennessee state legislature returned to the Capitol this week for a special session on public safety, five months after a shooter killed six, including three 9-year-olds, at a Christian private school 17 miles away. The Covenant School shooting and its fallout roiled the political landscape of this traditionally conservative state and energized a new generation of gun control advocates, many of them Republicans.

But even as protesters waited in long lines in the blistering August sun to enter the building, behind the scenes, gun control advocates are already acknowledging a painful truth — that with a legislative body that has a Republican supermajority, this special session is unlikely to produce any significant gun control measures. That includes the “extreme risk” protection order law to remove guns from mentally unstable individuals, touted by Gov. Bill Lee (R).

Advertisement

“Expectations that a lot of bills are going to pass that will mean a lot of change for Tennesseans are for me very, very low. I hate to be the person to tell you that,” Brian Bivens, a Nashville lobbyist on state government issues, said at a briefing Monday for over 100 newly-minted advocates from Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a bipartisan group that formed in response to the Covenant shooting.

In the weeks following the devastating shooting, many gun control advocates said they felt that Tennessee, which has some of the most lenient gun laws in the nation, had reached a turning point. Lee, a conservative, had himself appeared to have a change of heart as he grieved the death of a substitute teacher who died in the shooting, one of his wife’s closest friends. Lee signed an executive order strengthening background checks — which would need legislative approval to have the force of law — and called for the extreme risk protection order, known elsewhere as a red-flag law. Lee rejected that term as a “toxic political label.”

But the pushback began almost immediately, with the House GOP caucus tweeting that any extreme risk protection order was a “non-starter.” Republican legislators doubled down their stance this week, despite months of lobbying from parents of Covenant schoolchildren and others, shifting the focus to mental health and school security.

Advertisement

The Democrats’ agenda “is really about limiting your Second Amendment rights,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) told reporters. “There are other solutions than that.”

Longtime observers say the result will be a special session with lots of noise from protesters on both sides — but little substance.

“It’s an event that was probably inevitable but is going to produce very little,” said Tom Ingram, a Republican consultant in Nashville. “You’ve got the Proud Boys protesting on one corner and the pretty affluent White moms protesting on the other corner and in the middle you’ve got a legislature that’s not going to listen much to either one of them because they’ve already made up their minds.”

In recent days, Lee has been under fire from both flanks, with liberals charging he has done little to garner support for his own proposal and conservatives angry that Lee called the special session against his own party leadership’s wishes. John Harris III, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association, called Lee’s move a “political tantrum,” and another firearms group called for his censure.

Advertisement

“He proposed his red-flag law and the legislature had no appetite for it and went home until January,” Harris said. “Then he put the word out that well, ‘I’m going to call you back in special session.’ That’s a tantrum.”

Republicans have extended their domination of Tennessee politics over the last decade, and now control the governorship, the state legislature, both U.S. Senate seats and eight of nine U.S. House seats, power that has been bolstered over the years by gerrymandering districts, experts said.

“To his credit the governor attempted to do something that was very minimal — a simple order of protection for people who might be endangering themselves or others with firearms. It doesn’t look like that’s even going to happen,” said Kent Syler, a political science professor and expert on state politics at Middle Tennessee State University. “There’s no doubt that the majority of Tennesseans favor some sort of common sense gun laws. You see that in poll after poll. But the important thing to remember is that the only poll that matters to most Republican legislators is a poll of Republican primary voters. That’s who is calling the shots.”

Advertisement

A Vanderbilt University poll in May found a majority of Tennesseans support stricter gun laws, with 82 percent support for strengthening background checks and 72 percent favoring red-flag laws to prevent violence.

Lee, a deeply conservative businessman and rancher, has lived a life shaped by gun violence, and in the past has spoken openly about his daughter’s suicide attempt by gun more than two decades ago. He remained a staunch defender of the Second Amendment after that, and made passing a law that allowed most Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit the hallmark of his agenda in 2021.

Tennessee is one of the deadliest states for gun violence, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for gun control and analyzes state measures, and the Covenant School shooting has done little to alter support for gun rights among conservative legislators.

Advertisement

Before the shooting, Republican lawmakers were considering bills to lower the age of permitless carry from 21 to 18 and another measure to arm teachers. Those proposals were shelved after the tragedy, although some legislators continue to support them.

Share this article Share

On March 27, a former student at the private school entered its building and shot and killed three 9-year-olds, a custodian, a substitute teacher and the head of the school. The tragedy at a school so close to the Capitol shook Nashville, including Lee: He and his wife Maria were supposed to dine that night with one of the victims, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, he said. Victim Katherine Koonce, the head of the school, had earlier worked at a different school Lee’s children attended.

In the days that followed, protesters filled the halls of the Capitol, and two young Black legislators who led chants from the House floor for gun control measures were expelled by the state House, prompting national outcry. The two men — Justin Pearson and Justin Jones — were later voted back into their positions.

Advertisement

The governor signed the executive order strengthening background checks and called for a measure that would allow authorities to confiscate a person’s guns for up to 180 days if they are considered a mental health risk. In a video calling for the order, he used soaring language about “pragmatic leaders who collectively stepped outside their party lines to do what they thought was the right thing, changing the course of history books for the better.”

Recently, though, his rhetoric has been decidedly more muted and Democratic critics in the legislature have noted that he has not mentioned the special session in recent appearances. Lee’s press secretary, Elizabeth Lane Johnson, did not return emails requesting comment.

Linda McFadyen-Ketchum, the legislative lead of the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action, said that Lee had not done the requisite barnstorming across the state to drum up support for his extreme risk protection order.

Advertisement

“He would have had to win over a bunch of his party,” she said. “That’s just odd to me that someone could be that politically inept or weak or ineffective. If I weren’t so angry about this, I could feel sorry for him. He would appear to want change but he’s not able to get it.”

Advocates have said in recent days that just having the special session at all is a victory.

“I expect there to be a lot of dialogue but not a lot of action. But the fact that they’re in town is a win,” said Todd Cruse, a Republican who is the chairman for Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a nonpartisan advocacy group formed in the wake of the Covenant School shooting that now has 20,000 members. “You’ve got to start somewhere.”

Cruse said he was hoping that the legislature would codify Lee’s executive order strengthening background checks into law, citing a recent Tennessean report that showed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was working to clear a backlog of 230,000 court cases whose dispositions have not been linked to the state’s background check system.

Advertisement

Sarah Shoop Neumann, whose 6-year-old son Noah is a kindergartner at the Covenant School, said that Covenant parents had “low expectations” for any firearms legislation coming out of the special session, but had hoped for a gun storage bill which would penalize gun owners for not locking up their firearms in cars or boats or for not reporting them stolen.

“I had hoped to get something meaningful like safe storage but it doesn’t seem we will,” she said.

On Monday, Republican legislators approved a new set of procedural rules that have penalties for lawmakers who are judged to have caused a ruckus — as Republicans said the two Black legislators did earlier this year — and barred protesters from carrying signs inside the Capitol and in hearing rooms. A Davidson County judge temporarily blocked the new rule on signs Wednesday after a complaint from the ACLU.

Neumann was among several people waiting to testify at a committee hearing Tuesday who was ordered removed by state troopers because a few of them carried signs.

“We’re just here for six people who were killed in our school,” a tearful Neumann told reporters afterward. “We’re just trying to do something. It’s hard to be here. It’s overwhelming.”

Neumann said that Covenant families are hoping the legislature will at least pass a bill that will protect autopsies of minor victims of violent crime from being publicly released, unless the parent gives consent.

“If we don’t get that I will be really disappointed, and it will be very hurtful to families,” she said.

But by Wednesday, it appeared the autopsy bill the parents wanted would not advance — it passed the House but was tabled in the Senate.

Alice Crites contributed to this report.