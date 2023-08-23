Alleged sex trafficking victim sentenced to 12 years in prison

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A Texas woman whose case received support from activists and celebrities after her family alleged she was a victim of sex trafficking has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for her role in a fatal robbery, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Zephaniah “Zephi” Trevino, 20, was charged in connection with the death of Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Murillo, 24, who was fatally shot during a 2019 robbery at an apartment in Grand Prairie, Tex. Her attorney said Trevino pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery to avoid risking a possible life sentence.

Trevino was prosecuted as an adult, despite being 16 at the time of the crime. She will concurrently serve a 12-year sentence for murder and a five-year sentence for aggravated robbery, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

But Justin Moore, Trevino’s attorney, said her guilty plea does not “signal an acceptance of the narrative the district attorney seeks to present.”

“Instead, it is a testament to the challenges of navigating a legal system that currently does not provide an affirmative defense for victims of sex trafficking,” Moore said in a statement to The Washington Post, “and [a] district attorney who has refused [to] view this case within a necessary trauma-informed lens.”

Trevino was among three people charged in Murillo’s death. Philip Aguilera Baldenegro and Jesse Martinez, who were 19 and 18 at the time of the shooting, were each charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery and are awaiting trial.

At issue in the case is whether Trevino’s actions during the robbery were related to sex trafficking. Trevino’s attorney and family have said that Trevino, then 16, was being sold for sex by Aguilera, her co-defendant, at the time of the shooting.

Advertisement

Experts and advocates for trafficking survivors said it’s common for victims of trafficking to commit other crimes, including robbery, at the behest of their abusers. A person under 18 engaging in commercial sex is considered a victim of sex trafficking under federal law, regardless of whether force, coercion or fraud is used.

A trafficking expert hired by Trevino’s attorney to interview her found her story “highly credible,” saying that Aguilera had “groomed” Trevino via social media, according to court documents shared with The Post.

But Aguilera’s attorney, David Finn, says his client was never a trafficker and has previously called Trevino’s trafficking claim a “smokescreen.” He told The Post in an interview that it was Trevino who organized the robbery. James Lee Bright, an attorney for Martinez, did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

In court documents, prosecutors said Cristian Lobo met Trevino at a party; a month later, on Aug. 3, 2019, they allege Lobo and Murillo were lured to a Grand Prairie apartment so that Aguilera and Martinez could rob them. After Trevino left Lobo in a bedroom alone, Aguilera allegedly entered and beat him with a gun and fists while Martinez allegedly beat Murillo, who was in the living room.

The defendants allegedly ordered the victims to give up their wallets, phones and keys as Trevino searched their car for valuables. After the victims fought back, prosecutors say Aguilera then shot Murillo, who later died of his injuries. Lobo was wounded but survived.

Aguilera and Martinez were arrested the next day, and Trevino was arrested later that month.

Share this article Share

Trevino’s case highlights tensions that have recently emerged around juvenile crime, trafficking and the intersection of the two. Sex trafficking — and its effects on survivors — is slowly becoming more widely understood, but judges and prosecutors have been uneven in determining how heavily a defendant’s age and victim status should weigh against the serious crimes they’re accused of.

Advertisement

Kate Mogulescu, who directs the Survivors Justice Project at Brooklyn Law School, said there is still a “hard line” for courts and prosecutors when it comes to the most serious offenses.

“If this young person had been arrested for a prostitution offense, there would be a willingness to see her in a different way,” Mogulescu said of Trevino. “But the second it becomes a homicide, that skews the whole way the case is looked at, even with this baseline knowledge [of alleged trafficking] that we purport to have.”

After Trevino’s family told news outlets in 2020 that Trevino was a sex-trafficking victim, the teen received support from media personality Kim Kardashian and actor Jamie Lee Curtis. Kardashian shared a petition in support of Trevino in July 2020, and Curtis bought a full-page advertisement in the Dallas Morning News in December 2020 advocating for Trevino.

Advertisement

Finn, Aguilera’s attorney, hasn’t disputed that his client shot Murillo, but he argued that the celebrity attention led his client and Martinez to be “unfairly blasted” in the media.

The attorney said he plans to call Trevino to testify at his client’s trial. Because Trevino has entered a guilty plea, she would not be able to invoke a Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, and a judge could compel her testimony.

Trevino’s case has echoes of others involving alleged trafficking victims who have been convicted of serious crimes: One is the case of Alexis Martin, a 15-year-old Ohio girl who helped plan a robbery against her trafficker that ended with an accomplice killing the man. Another is Latesha Clay, a 15-year-old from Michigan who was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for robbing men who paid to sexually abuse her, according to mlive.com.

Advertisement

Trevino’s sentencing shows the ways young girls of color in particular are disproportionately criminalized in situations where they are also alleged trafficking victims, said Yasmin Vafa, the executive director of Rights4Girls, a human-rights organization.

Young girls of color who say they’re being abused by a boyfriend or pimp are often charged as adults, like Trevino was, Vafa said. Being a victim of child sex trafficking should be a significant factor for charging and sentencing decisions, she said.

“That doesn’t mean they should get carte blanche, that they should get a pass — but it means because of the trauma they’ve experienced, those factors should be considered when making sentencing decisions,” Vafa said.

The sentencing decision in Trevino’s case was all the more surprising given Texas’s “pretty strong anti-trafficking presence,” Vafa said. If prosecutors accepted her account of victimization, they probably would have kept her in the juvenile system, even if she faced the same charges.

Advertisement

“This signals to me that the D.A. isn’t convinced she is a trafficking victim,” Vafa said.

John Creuzot, Dallas County’s district attorney, said in a statement Monday that prosecutors “were never distracted by the media attention or public outcries trying to shift the narrative.”

“There were only ever two victims in this case — Carlos Murillo and Cristian Lobo,” Creuzot added. “My thoughts are with their families, and I pray this helps them continue to heal.”