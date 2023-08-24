4 killed, including gunman, in shooting at California bar

Three people were killed in a shooting late Wednesday at a bar in Orange County, Calif., authorities said. The gunman also died.
Six others were also injured, including five with gunshot wounds, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner, a bar popular with motorcyclists in Trabuco Canyon, about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The sheriff’s department said that an officer had fired their weapon during the incident and that no sheriff’s deputies were injured.