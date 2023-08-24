Former Ky. prosecutor charged with soliciting nude photos from defendant

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In August 2018, an elected Kentucky prosecutor told a judge that a defendant should be released from jail, according to a federal indictment. The prosecutor, Ronnie Goldy Jr., then allegedly texted the woman that he expected "some videos" in exchange.

For about three years, the pair exchanged messages in which Goldy solicited nude images from the woman and, in return, intervened in several criminal cases the woman faced, the indictment alleged.

Goldy, who resigned earlier this year, months after accusations about the exchanges surfaced, will now face federal charges for his alleged misconduct, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Friday. Federal prosecutors have charged him with wire fraud, using interstate communication to commit bribery, and bribery.

An attorney for Goldy declined to comment to The Washington Post on Wednesday. Another attorney for Goldy previously denied that he solicited sexual photos and videos from the woman, LEX18 reported in September. In a hearing that month, Goldy said he had no recollection of the messages but did not deny sending them.

Goldy pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday.

Goldy was first elected in 2012 to serve as the commonwealth attorney for Kentucky’s 21st Judicial Circuit, which prosecutes crimes in four counties east of Lexington. He is accused of using his position to perform legal favors for the woman, who faced various criminal charges in separate cases. Between 2017 and 2020, he asked judges and prosecutors in his office to lessen charges against her, release her from jail and return impounded property belonging to the woman, according to the indictment.

In return, he solicited sexually explicit images and sexual acts from the woman, the indictment states.

Goldy was suspended from his position in September and resigned in February as he faced impeachment.

The woman, who according to the indictment faced charges including assault, identity theft and drug trafficking between 2015 and 2019, told LEX18 that she met Goldy when he visited her in jail in 2015 to discuss one of her cases. She described the relationship as unequal, adding that “he always felt like I was always in debt to him,” according to the station.

Between 2017 and 2020, Goldy repeatedly intervened in the woman’s cases to her benefit, the indictment states.

In November 2017 and August 2018, Goldy allegedly asked judges to let the woman out of jail. In November 2019, Goldy allegedly told a prosecutor assigned to the woman’s drug trafficking case that she was his cousin and that her charge should be lessened to one of drug possession. In March 2020, Goldy urged that prosecutor to sign an order releasing the woman’s property that had been impounded, according to the indictment.

Citing text message exchanges between the pair, the indictment alleges that Goldy requested explicit images in return. When the woman allegedly asked for Goldy’s help resolving a warrant for her arrest in June 2018, Goldy responded: “When do I get to see a video,” the indictment states.

“Incentives never hurt,” he allegedly added, before promising to resolve the warrant.

In August of that year, the two discussed meeting up after Goldy asked a judge to release her from jail, according to the indictment.

“You still owe me videos,” Goldy allegedly also messaged her. “Can’t tease and then not deliver.”

The Courier Journal was the first outlet to report on the alleged exchanges, which were documented by 230 pages of Facebook Messenger records. They were provided by attorneys representing another Kentucky judge accused of misconduct, whom Goldy was set to testify against.

A trial is set for October, according to court records.