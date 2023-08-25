School board censures trustee after she allegedly sneaked into library

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Earlier this month, Karen Lowery stood between shelves in a high school library, shining her phone flashlight on books in the dark, according to a report presented Wednesday at a special school board meeting in Texas. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lowery — a Granbury Independent School District trustee whose campaign platform included ridding schools of “sexually explicit” materials — had entered the school with another woman, and a staff member assumed they were volunteering at an event, the report said.

But later that day, an assistant principal walking past the library saw both women inside viewing books, though Lowery had not received the proper authorization per board policy, the report alleged.

Lowery stayed in the library in the dark for more than an hour, it added.

The Aug. 2 incident at Granbury High School quickly became a point of contention within the Texas district after video of it was released through a records request, leaving parents and community members with questions about Lowery’s motivations. Following weeks of scrutiny, the Granbury ISD board voted to censure Lowery at the meeting Wednesday night. Though the censure is only a formal reprimand and does not affect Lowery’s place on the board, some who spoke at the special meeting called for her resignation, while others criticized the investigation of the incident.

Advertisement

Lowery did not respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post.

The fraught, hours-long meeting reinvigorated disagreements over LGBTQ-themed books in Granbury ISD’s libraries, an issue that sparked a federal probe of the district last year. Books with LGBTQ+ themes have been challenged in school districts across Texas and the country in recent years.

Barbara Herrington, the Granbury ISD board president, said in a statement that the body has now urged Lowery to “carry out her duties and responsibilities” as a trustee in accordance with its policies, “including refraining from accessing District facilities without following proper procedures.”

During her remarks, Lowery undermined the report — calling into question some of the information presented about her visit and denying that she had violated policy. She contended that the board was “harassing and bullying” her and using taxpayer money on the investigation, which she stated was not “in the best interest of the students.”

Advertisement

“I am not going anywhere,” Lowery said to resounding applause from her supporters in the audience. “I was elected by the community, and I will fulfill my campaign promises to the best of my ability until my term is over.”

In July, Herrington and Schools Superintendent Jeremy Glenn told Lowery that she would need to make an appointment with a school’s principal to visit its library, according to the report, which was presented by attorney Joey Moore at the meeting and later publicly released.

When Lowery and another woman arrived at Granbury High School on Aug. 2, a receptionist thanked them for volunteering at a school supplies distribution event happening that day, and they did not correct her, according to the report. It adds that there was no evidence Lowery had received approval from the principal “for any type of visit, as required by the Board Operating Procedures.”

Advertisement

Lowery and the other visitor went into the library at 9:25 a.m., the report states, citing surveillance video.

Share this article Share

A few minutes later, the assistant principal spotted them and went inside to ask if he could assist them, the report said.

It alleges that Lowery told him she was a trustee and that the superintendent had told her to look at some books, which Glenn later denied. The assistant principal said students would be in the library later and “asked her to leave as soon as possible,” according to the report.

Lowery and the other visitor left the library at 10:50 a.m., the report said.

The next day, Herrington emailed Lowery, writing that she’d received reports of “‘sneaky’ behavior.”

“The reports that I got stated that you were in the library without the lights on, were behind the librarian’s desk and were taking pictures of library books,” Herrington wrote, according to the report.

Advertisement

She added a request for Lowery to clarify what happened if the reports were not accurate. Herrington asked Lowery for a statement two more times on Aug. 4 and Aug. 9 but did not receive one, according to the report.

Lowery responded on Aug. 10, writing that she would be making a statement but would need time to “engage counsel to represent me with this issue,” the report said.

Following the report presentation at Wednesday’s meeting, dozens of community members spoke during a heated public comment portion.

One speaker, a teacher at Granbury High School, said he and some of his colleagues feel that “trust is gone” after the library incident.

“You’re a trustee, which comes from the word trust,” the teacher said. “Your actions on Aug. 2 broke that trust.”

Other speakers praised Lowery, framing the library incident as an example of her commitment to keeping “inappropriate” materials out of school libraries. One said Lowery had shown initiative in visiting the school and was looking out for students’ best interests.

Advertisement

“As a taxpayer, I appreciate that [Lowery] wants our students to have the best possible curriculum and books to read,” the person said.

In her remarks following the public comments, Lowery asserted that she had followed policy, adding that she had told the staff member at the front office that she and the other visitor were going to the library. Lowery also said she had called around 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 to inform the principal’s office that she would be visiting the school library. She added that there was “enough ambient light” to see the books, except those that were near the floor.

“I have a clean conscience,” Lowery said. “I have told the truth.”

After nearly five hours and a debate between board members about the report, Trustee Courtney Gore motioned for a censure. The board voted in favor of it, 5-2.

Ahead of the motion and vote, Herrington said that, no matter what the board decided, it was not a “win-win situation.”

“Half of this room is going to go out of here angry tonight,” she said.