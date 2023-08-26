Three killed in racially motivated shooting at Florida store, sheriff says

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A White man in his early 20s who “hated Black people” killed three people after opening fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., the local sheriff said Saturday afternoon. The shooter is also dead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters (R) said at a Saturday evening news conference.

The victims, two men and one woman, were Black, Waters said. Authorities have yet to identify the shooter but said he took his own life. No other people suffered gunshot injuries, and the shooter is believed to have acted alone, according to Waters.

The FBI’s Jacksonville office is investigating the shooting as a hate crime, the agency said in a statement posted to social media.

“We are still in the very early stages of this investigation,” Waters said. “There’s a lot that we don’t know at this time.”

The shooting took place on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in downtown, where a man killed two people and injured 11 others when he opened fire during a 2018 video game tournament. The shooter alluded to this in several manifestos he left behind, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (D) said at the news conference.

“I’m heartbroken,” Deegan said. “This is a community that has suffered again and again. So many times this is where we end up. Perhaps [he] chose this date in alignment with that.”

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, a man carrying an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun entered the store wearing a tactical vest and a mask, Waters said. After firing multiple rounds, the man turned the gun on himself, Waters added. At 1:18 p.m., the man texted his father and told him to check his computer, according to Waters.

Members of his family called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office a little before 2 p.m., Waters said.

“By that time, he had already begun shooting in Jacksonville,” Waters said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who was campaigning in Iowa on Saturday, called the shooting “horrific” and a “cowardly act” in a recorded video statement shared by the governor’s office.

“The shooting, based on the manifesto that they discovered from the scumbag that did this, was racially motivated,” said DeSantis, who is running for president. “He was targeting people based on their race. That is totally unacceptable.”

“We condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms,” DeSantis said.

President Biden has been briefed on the Jacksonville shooting, according to a White House pool report.

Far-right radicalism is the nation’s top domestic threat, according to the FBI, particularly in the category known as RMVE, racially motivated violent extremism, the agency’s catchall term for white supremacist and neo-Nazi militants.

In many of the deadliest attacks, extremists who were radicalized in online communities took violent action alone, such as in a mass shooting last year in Buffalo targeting Black shoppers at a grocery store. Hate trackers say that trend underscores the need to counter racist, conspiracy-fueled propaganda, which they say is now showing up in mainstream political speech and right-wing media.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded more than 6,000 examples of white supremacist activity in 2022, including in-person gatherings, “hateful laser projections” on buildings and stadiums, and the mass distribution of fliers and posters promoting hate, according to a report released in March. Florida was on the ADL’s list of the 10 states with the highest levels of white supremacist activity.

Following the fatal shooting, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, another agency involved in the investigation, received information that the shooter had left behind several manifestos in which he mentioned his “disgusting ideology of hate,” Waters said. One was addressed to his parents, another to journalists and one to federal authorities, according to Waters.

The shooter is believed to have resided with his parents in Clay County, Waters said. He was involved in a 2016 domestic violence call in Clay County that did not result in an arrest, according to Waters.

Edward Waters University said Saturday afternoon that a fatal shooting had occurred near the campus but that no students, faculty members or staffers appeared to be involved.

“This is a dark day in Jacksonville’s history,” Waters said. “Any loss of life is tragic. But the hate that motivated the shooter’s killing spree adds an additional layer of heartbreak. There’s no place for hate in our community.”

This is a developing story.

Hannah Knowles and Hannah Allam contributed to this report.