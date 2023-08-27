Jacksonville shooter tried to enter historically Black college before killing 3 in Dollar General store

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A White gunman who opened fire in a Jacksonville Dollar General store, killing three Black people in what law enforcement called a racially motivated attack, first tried to enter the campus of nearby historically Black college but was turned away, according to a notice from the school. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The man was denied entry to Edward Waters University by a security officer, and local law enforcement was alerted. “The individual refused to identify themselves and was asked to leave,” said the statement, adding that the person “returned to his car without incident.”

The man donned a bulletproof vest and mask before heading to the Dollar General store less than a mile away and opening fire, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters (R) said in an interview on CNN on Saturday. Armed with an AR-15 type rifle and a handgun, he killed two male victims and one female victim at the store before fatally shooting himself.

Advertisement

The shooter, who police say was in his early 20s, is believed to have acted alone and did not know the victims. The sheriff said his name would not be released until the medical examiner’s office makes a positive identification. Local law enforcement said the man “hated Black people” and left behind evidence that the attack was racially motivated. Around 30 percent of Jacksonville’s 970,000 residents are Black.

Waters said in a Saturday news conference said the suspect detailed a “disgusting ideology of hate” toward Black people in several manifestos that he wrote before the attack. The gunman had also painted swastikas on the rifle. The FBI’s Jacksonville office is investigating the shooting as a hate crime, the agency said in a statement posted on social media.

“The Justice Department is investigating this attack as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Sunday. He also extended condolences to “the loved ones of the victims and to the Jacksonville community as they mourn an unimaginable loss.”

Advertisement

The man lived in Clay County, Fla., with his parents, and headed to Jacksonville in neighboring Duval County at around 11:39 a.m., where he messaged his father, asking him to check his computer. The man’s father alerted authorities but by that time — just before 2 p.m. — the shooting was already underway, Waters said.

Students at Edward Waters University, which has about 1,200 students, went into lockdown on Saturday. Access was restricted to the college until the all-clear was given at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the college said.

Share this article Share

Law enforcement officials have begun probing the shooter’s background after it was revealed he was previously held in 2017 under a state rule called the Baker Act, which allows people to be held for examination for up to 72 hours during a mental health crisis.

Advertisement

The deadly attack occurred on the same day as thousands gathered in Washington to warn that racial progress in America is being unraveled at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the day that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 250,000 people in the March on Washington.

Relatives of King, who spoke at the event, later expressed sorrow over the killings, adding that they are evidence of the urgent need to continue to address racial injustice in America.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s family spoke on CNN on Aug. 27 about how hate crimes still exist in America 60 years after the March on Washington. (Video: CNN)

“It’s so tragic. We have got to, as a society, find a way to navigate through issues. You don’t have to like me, but we have to understand how to deal civilly with issues and we’ve got to do something to change that,” Martin Luther King III said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.