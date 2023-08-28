How Bob Barker knocked out one of the most famous ‘Happy Gilmore’ scenes

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

One of Bob Barker’s former enemies was one of the first to acknowledge his death, thanking “The Price is Right” game show host for “all you gave us.” What Barker had given him 27 years earlier was a brutal beatdown that would echo through the decades. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That man was Happy Gilmore, or rather, the man who played him: Adam Sandler.

“The man. The myth. The best,” Sandler wrote Saturday on social media, hours after Barker died in his Los Angeles home at the age of 99. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me.”

Barker’s cameo as Gilmore’s golfing partner in Sandler’s 1996 movie “Happy Gilmore” gave audiences one of the movie’s most famous scenes. For those accustomed to the affable if occasionally cutting game show host, the scene introduced them to Barker’s pugilistic alter ego. It was a Bob Barker who didn’t suffer fools on the golf course, didn’t hesitate to let Gilmore know how badly he was playing and, when Gilmore bristled at his barbs and threw the first punch, unleashed a punishing combination of left jabs and gut punches that would help turn “Happy Gilmore” into a cult classic comedy.

In March, Sandler and co-writer Tim Herlihy revealed they originally wrote the part for Ed McMahon, who had spent more than 30 years announcing for “The Tonight Show” starring Johnny Carson. When McMahon’s manager said he was too busy, Sandler and Herlihy homed in on Barker, although they doubted they could persuade him to participate, Sandler said in an interview with entertainment news site Collider. Still, they pitched the idea to him.

What they didn’t know is that Barker’s next door neighbor was Chuck Norris, who had been teaching Barker how to fight, Sandler and Herlihy said in 2021 on the podcast “That Scene with Dan Patrick.” Fed up with losing to Norris, Barker was eager to do the fight scene but had one condition: He had to win.

Once on set, director Dennis Dugan told Barker not to worry about the fight scene, Barker said in a 2013 interview with CNN’s “Red Chair.” They had a stunt double who could do the punching, Dugan assured him the night before filming. That just wouldn’t do for Barker. Having sparred with Norris, he wanted to get in on the action.

“I said, ‘What do you mean you have a double?’ I said, ‘I know how to fight,’” Barker said. “He said, ‘All right, all right, you can fight.’ So he let me fight.”

Indeed he did. Most of the 4½-minute scene consists of Barker growing increasingly frustrated as he and Gilmore tumble down the leader board at the Pepsi Pro-Am tournament in San Francisco. After Gilmore shanks a drive into the water and the pair drop to dead last, Barker can’t contain his disgust and insults Gilmore, who responds with a brutal right hook that knocks Barker to the ground.

“You like that, old man?! You want a piece of me?!”

“I don’t want a piece of you. I want the whole thing,” Barker replies, shaking off Gilmore’s punch before unleashing a devastating fury of gut punches and left jabs with a final right hook that sends Gilmore flying into a pond. He tackles Barker, head butts the game show host into seeming unconsciousness and then delivers a bon mot that has become one of the scene’s cultural touchstones.

“The price is wrong,” Gilmore says, adding an expletive to punctuate his apparent victory.

But Barker gets the last laugh. With Gilmore atop him, Barker’s left hand shoots up as if he were a zombie bolting from the grave. While choking Gilmore, Barker again delivers a combination of punches that leave the bad boy golfer on the ground.

“I think you’ve had enough,” Barker says, walking away in victory before noticing Gilmore scrambling to get up.

“No,” Barker said, walking back to deliver a knockout kick to the face, “now you’ve had enough.”

Barker said the scene permanently changed his day job. From the movie’s release in 1996 up until Barker’s retirement in 2007, audience members on “The Price is Right” not only wanted to talk about Showcase Showdown prizes, but also about the “Happy Gilmore” fight scene.

In 2013, Barker was still reveling in KO’ing Sandler’s character during the “Red Chair” interview.

“I did beat up Happy Gilmore,” Barker said. “I crushed him.”

That same year, he told HuffPost that “it was a delight to beat up Adam.”

The two appeared side-by-side two years later at the charity event Night of Too Many Stars. In a four-minute skit shown during the benefit for autism programs, Barker lay in a hospital bed and Sandler, sporting the Boston Bruins hockey jersey his character wore in “Happy Gilmore,” sat bedside. Within seconds, the two were exchanging insults and trading blows in a brawl that ended with both of them somehow contracting Ebola and dying.

In reality, appearing in “Happy Gilmore” together led Barker and Sandler to form a real-life friendship that endured until Barker’s death. Rob Schneider, a “Saturday Night Live” alum who has appeared in several Sandler comedies, tweeted Saturday that Barker once said “one of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness.” Sandler, a relative newcomer to Hollywood in the mid-1990s, had given the entertainment industry veteran something he had sought for decades but never gotten.

“I moved to Hollywood to be an actor,” Schneider recalled Barker saying, “and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”