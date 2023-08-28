Jacksonville confronts the pain of racial killings and demands action

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the same park where a mob of White men once pursued Black residents protesting Jim Crow laws, hundreds of people came together Monday evening to decry white supremacy and join in chants of “Black lives matter” that echoed for blocks of downtown in this grieving city. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The event had been planned earlier this summer to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. But a few horrible minutes of gunfire on Saturday, which left three Black residents of Jacksonville dead, turned the gathering into a call for action.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was again booed loudly, with one speaker calling his appearance Sunday at a vigil for the victims “a photo opp.” Signs held by some people charged that the governor had “bloody hands,” and the crowd cheered as speaker after speaker condemned his rhetoric. State Rep. Angie Nixon (D) put it bluntly: “Ron DeSantis,” she said, “you are a racist.”

At the same time hundreds of miles north, President Biden and civil rights advocates were honoring the anniversary of that momentous 1963 march. Biden cast the bloodshed in Jacksonville in stark terms, saying it harked back to the bombings of Black churches in the 1960s. He echoed remarks he had made during a May commencement speech at Howard University, where he declared white supremacy the “greatest terrorist threat” facing the United States.

“White supremacy is a poison. It’s a poison that’s been allowed to grow faster and faster in our communities,” he said. “All of us need to say clearly and as forcefully as we can that hate will not prevail in America. Hate will not prevail in America.”

Saturday’s racially motivated attack at a Dollar General store in a Black neighborhood in Jacksonville — by a young White gunman armed with a assault-style rifle emblazoned with swastikas — has provoked fear and unease among African Americans here, but also a swell of anger.

“The rhetoric we’ve seen from this governor and state leadership — folks are angry,” said Michael Sampson of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee. DeSantis has “demonized” the Black Lives Matter movement, pushed for major changes in how African American history is taught to Florida children and disparaged wokeness, all of which Sampson and others see as a direct assault. “It’s been a war on us and a war on our community.”

Many said they were not surprised that Dollar General, a mainstay in the community, had been targeted on Saturday. Jacksonville has a painful legacy of racism.

“The shooting opens every other wound” from the past, Sampson explained. “The shooting tears all those bandages off.”

The past includes lynchings, at least nine of them; two of the victims were World War I veterans killed by a mob of White men in 1919. It also includes the notorious events of Aug. 27, 1960 — Ax Handle Saturday, as it is still remembered. The White men armed then with ax handles and bats beat Black protesters who were conducting sit-ins against Whites-only lunch counters and other indignities of segregation. Police did nothing to stop the bloodshed.

Even today, though Blacks are a third of the population, monuments honoring the Confederacy remain standing in Jacksonville — defended by some White residents who have blocked efforts to take them down. Until a 2021 school board vote, schools bore the names of Confederate leaders.

And the city drew national attention last fall when hateful messages were projected on buildings and swastika flags and antisemitic banners draped off highway overpasses.

“Jacksonville has to prove that it is not a racist city,” said Rodney L. Hurst Sr., who was a youth leader of those lunch-counter sit-ins that were targeted during Ax Handle Saturday. “And until it does, Jacksonville has to wear its racist past.”

Kimberly Allen, who leads 904WARD, an organization that promotes racial equity in Jacksonville, said the weekend shooting left her heartbroken. But shocked? No.

“I wish I could say that this is not us,” she said. “But this is who we are, and we definitely have to reckon with that as part of our identity.”

At a park down the street from the Dollar General, where an impromptu memorial sprang up, 73-year-old Michael Glover sat in a lawn chair Monday clutching a bouquet of flowers and a sympathy card. He said he wanted to pay his respects and show the families of the victims “that somebody in Jacksonville does care.”

One of his first thoughts when he heard about the shooting was that he could have been a victim, another Black man killed solely because of the color of his skin.

“There’s still racial hatred in this world,” he said. “And it’s not right.”

For Hurst, fighting for a future where the Black community does not feel that sense of fear has been his life’s work. He served as president of the Jacksonville Youth Council NAACP when he was just 16 and has remained active during the decades since.

He spent part of Monday walking in the park where Ax Handle Saturday had unfolded 63 years earlier. America, he said, has “still not come to grips with its own racism,” which is both “invasive and evasive.” He doesn’t expect the issues flowing from it to be solved in his lifetime.

“The question is,” Hurst said, “do you not do anything? … Or do you do something to make sure whoever picks up that banner and runs with it after you won’t have as far to run? Those of us who have been in the civil right movement understand that fight, understand that battle. And you fight, because the fight is worth it.”

Several hours later in the park, the crowd that turned out in response to Saturday’s tragedy was insistent in calling for tangible action. Speakers demanded that all symbols of the Confederacy be removed from public spaces across the city, that local and state leaders forcefully condemn racial violence, that Florida’s schools teach “accurate and authentic history.”

In any community, they said, Blacks should be able to go to Dollar General or any other store and feel safe.

The park sounded with a call and response of “Black Lives Matter.” The names of the three people killed Saturday were said out loud: Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, and Dollar General employee Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr., 19.

Amid nearly two hours of speeches and exhortations for change came a moment of silence. Then, as the sun began to set and the sky to darken, hundreds of people marched down city streets, still chanting.

Rachel Hatzipanagos and Amy B Wang contributed to this report.