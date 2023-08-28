College student killed trying to enter wrong house at 2 a.m., police say

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A 20-year-old college student was fatally shot Saturday after trying to enter the wrong house on the street where he lived, police said. Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, a sophomore at the University of South Carolina who lived on South Holly Street in Columbia, was found dead on the front porch of a house on the same street, said a statement from the police department.

A little before 2 a.m. Saturday, local police were dispatched to help prevent a home burglary that was reportedly in progress on South Holly Street in the Rosewood neighborhood.

While officials were still on their way, “the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call,” the statement said.

Police believe Donofrio attempted to enter the wrong house on his street and was shot in his upper body.

Donofrio moved from Connecticut to study exercise science at the University of South Carolina, Jeffrey Stensland, the university’s spokesman, told The Washington Post.

His off-campus housing was a 20-minute bus ride to the Arnold School of Public Health, where the sophomore attended classes. Fall semester at the university began last week.

The police statement did not say whether any charges were immediately filed against the person who shot Donofrio.

“South Carolina has a stand your ground law which removes the duty to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense when a person is not engaged in unlawful activity and is in a place where he or she has a right to be,” according to the Giffords Law Center, a nonprofit focused on reducing gun violence. “The state’s laws also make it harder to properly investigate these cases by limiting law enforcement’s ability to arrest a person who claims to have acted in self defense.”

In addition, South Carolina does not require gun owners to obtain a license.

An investigation into the shooting is underway, and investigators are consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Columbia, police said.



The South Carolina shooting may be the latest in a string of such incidents that have occurred when people mistakenly find themselves on the wrong porch or driveway.

In April, a White man in Kansas City was accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly rang his doorbell. The man, Andrew Lester, 84, said he shot Ralph Yarl, 16, because he was “scared to death” when the teen showed up at his front door.

Yarl’s family said the teenager was picking up his younger siblings and went to the wrong house by mistake.

Lester has been charged with two felonies in connection with the shooting, according to the criminal complaint filed in a Missouri circuit court.

That same month, a 20-year-old woman was shot dead after she and her friends accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway in Upstate New York while they were looking for their friend’s house. The homeowner, a 65-year-old man, was charged with murder.

Yarl is Black, and prosecutors said there was a “racial component” to his case, which sparked protests earlier in the year. In the New York shooting, the victim, Kaylin Gillis was White, as is the homeowner, Kevin Monahan.

The shootings sparked anguish and soul-searching on social media, as people noted that the young victims were shot while making a mundane mistake — going to the wrong house.

“This country is sick; accidentally going to the wrong house should not be a death sentence,” New York-based comedian Julia Claire wrote in April.

Classes at the University of South Carolina continue this week.

“Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them,” university officials said in a statement.

Timothy Bella and Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.