Live updates ‘Armed and dangerous person’ reported at UNC-Chapel Hill, authorities say

University of North Carolina authorities have warned the campus that there may be an armed and dangerous person on or near the Chapel Hill campus on Monday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he was in touch with local officials.
Here’s what to know
- The school sent an alert at 1:03 p.m., warning of a danger to the campus. It sent another update at 2:24 p.m., saying that the situation was “ongoing” and that the dangerous person was “at large.”
- Classes started a week ago for the new school year. Last fall, UNC-Chapel Hill had about 31,700 students, including about 20,000 undergraduates.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Classes started a week ago for the new school year. Last fall, UNC-Chapel Hill had about 31,700 students, including about 20,000 undergraduates.
1/2
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Classes started a week ago for the new school year. Last fall, UNC-Chapel Hill had about 31,700 students, including about 20,000 undergraduates.
Live contributors
5 min ago
5 min ago
22 min ago
22 min ago
26 min ago
26 min ago
35 min ago
35 min ago
40 min ago
40 min ago
44 min ago
44 min ago
46 min ago
46 min ago