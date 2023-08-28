The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2020. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Live updates ‘Armed and dangerous person’ reported at UNC-Chapel Hill, authorities say

clock iconUpdated 5 min ago
By
and 
1 min

University of North Carolina authorities have warned the campus that there may be an armed and dangerous person on or near the Chapel Hill campus on Monday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he was in touch with local officials.

Here’s what to know

  • The school sent an alert at 1:03 p.m., warning of a danger to the campus. It sent another update at 2:24 p.m., saying that the situation was “ongoing” and that the dangerous person was “at large.”
  • Classes started a week ago for the new school year. Last fall, UNC-Chapel Hill had about 31,700 students, including about 20,000 undergraduates.
