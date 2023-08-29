Republican lawmakers vote to silence ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat for a day

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Tennessee House’s Republican majority voted Monday to temporarily silence a Democratic lawmaker who is a member of the “Tennessee Three,” after he expressed skepticism about a draft bill proposing to install armed police at schools even if those institutions had not adopted such a policy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight During a legislative debate, Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) was questioning the effectiveness of a Republican-sponsored bill that proposed plans to have armed officers serve as school resource officers, or SROs, in every state public school. “SROs have not been shown to reduce instances of mass shootings,” Jones said Monday.

Tennessee schools instead need more funding for mental health professionals and counselors, Jones said, adding: “We need to pay our teachers better, we don’t need more police in our schools.”

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) then interrupted him. “Representative Jones, you are off the bill again,” he said, ruling that Jones was out of order — an offense under which a member can lose the right to speak in legislative debates, according to new rules adopted by the Republican-dominated Tennessee House. For repeat offenses, the rules say, a member can be silenced for up to the rest of the House’s annual session.

Sexton’s accusation against Jones sparked objections from Democrats.

Rep. Karen D. Camper (D-Memphis) said it was problematic that the speaker has the sole discretion to decide whether a member’s remarks are out of order. Rep. Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) said that Sexton had accused Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood) of being out of order twice but hadn’t subjected him to a silencing vote.

Pearson, Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) were dubbed the Tennessee Three after they joined protesters demanding stronger gun control at the Capitol in March in the wake of a school shooting that left six people, including three 9-year-olds, dead.

A week later, the Tennessee House’s GOP majority voted to expel Jones and Pearson for their actions, while Johnson survived an expulsion vote and kept her seat. Jones and Pearson were reinstated on an interim basis days after their expulsions and officially won back their seats earlier this month.

Jones’s comments Monday came during a special session that began last week after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) called for lawmakers to consider legislation that would address mental health resources, school safety plans and “measures encouraging the safe storage of firearms,” among other issues, in reaction to the March shooting.

After Jones was ruled to be out of order, the Tennessee House voted 70 to 20 along party lines to silence him. Members of the public watching from the session from the Capitol balcony shouted “fascists” repeatedly in protest, as Sexton ordered law enforcement officials to clear them out.

Democratic members subsequently walked out with Jones in protest.

In a video filmed after the silencing vote and posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Jones said Sexton had “abused his gavel.”

“What is happening is not democratic, it is authoritarianism,” Jones said.

Sexton’s office could not be immediately reached for comment late Monday.