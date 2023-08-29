UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student charged with murder of professor

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate student was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting a faculty member, campus police said, in an incident that caused a three-hour lockdown and sent panicked students to barricade themselves on campus inside dorm rooms and bathrooms. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The suspect, Tailei Qi, 34, is a second-year graduate student in the university’s department of applied physical sciences. In addition to the murder count, he has been charged with possession of a weapon on education property and is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail, the UNC police department said in a statement.

Qi is due in court later Tuesday for an initial hearing, the Associated Press reported.

Police identified the victim as Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences.

'The Carolina community is mourning the loss of Zijie Yan who was killed in yesterday’s on-campus shooting,” the police statement said, adding that Yan had worked for the university since 2019. “The University is in contact with Yan’s family and is providing resources and support,” the statement added.

Qi’s university online profile, which has since been deleted, cited Yan as his adviser. Authorities did not confirm any relationship between the two on Tuesday.

The UNC police had shared a photo of Qi on Monday soon after alerts went off about an active shooter situation on campus and described him as an “armed and dangerous” person of interest.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Qi also holds a degree in physics from Wuhan University in China and a master’s degree in material science and engineering from Louisiana State University, where he graduated in December 2021.

Authorities have said it is “too soon” to determine any motive for the killing.

“To actually have the suspect in custody gives us an opportunity to figure out the why and even the how, and also helps us to uncover a motive and really just why this happened today. Why today, why at all?” UNC Police Chief Brian James said Monday. “And we want to learn from this incident and we will certainly work to do our best to ensure that this never happens again on the UNC campus.”

The first call to 911 about a shooting at Caudill Labs, a centrally located facility that focuses on chemistry, came at 1:02 p.m., James said. An emergency alert was issued, starting a lockdown that led frightened students and faculty to barricade themselves inside campus. Scores of police officers from other agencies descended upon the campus, some in armored vehicles, while a helicopter buzzed overhead.

School authorities quickly canceled classes through Tuesday night.

Officers arriving at the lab building found a faculty member who had been fatally shot, James said. The police took the suspect into custody just after 2:30 p.m., according to the chief.

Local government officials condemned the violence and highlighted the psychological trauma it inflicted on the student body.

“We are heartbroken for the UNC students, faculty, and staff whose sense of safety on their beautiful campus was shattered by the day’s events and for those children, teachers, and staff who had to lock down on their first day back to our local school,” said Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger in a statement.