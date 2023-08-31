Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped Pa. prison, officials say

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A Pennsylvania manhunt involving police dogs, drones and helicopters is underway in a county 30 miles west of Philadelphia for a convicted murderer authorities say escaped from a nearby prison. Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the Chester County Prison about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, roughly a week after he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan at a news conference Thursday.

“If you see him, do not approach him,” Ryan said. “He is considered extremely dangerous."

Cavalcante was found guilty of stabbing Deborah Brandao about 38 times in front of her two children, ages 4 and 7, in August 2021, according to a statement from Ryan’s office announcing the sentencing. Cavalcante fled the scene before police arrived, according to authorities, but was arrested after being tracked to Virginia.

Cavalcante had a history of domestic violence, prosecutors said, and stabbed Brandao after she learned Cavalcante had an open warrant for a murder that occurred in Brazil in 2017. Detectives determined Cavalcante killed her after she threatened to expose him to the police, according to prosecutors.

Cavalcante was last seen Thursday walking south along a road in Chester’s Pocopson Township about 9:40 a.m. wearing a white T-shirt with gray shorts and white sneakers, Ryan said. It isn’t clear how or where he got the clothes, she added.

She described Cavalcante as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds with long black curly hair and brown eyes.

Capt. Robert Bailey, head of the Pennsylvania State Police for the area, said several law enforcement agencies are looking for Cavalcante, including the U.S. Marshals.

Howard Holland, acting warden for the prison, declined to detail how Cavalcante was able to escape, citing an ongoing investigation.

“Once we noticed we had an issue with an inmate not being there, we followed protocols, locked down the prison, did what we call a special count to confirm that there was only one person missing,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the tip line authorities set up at 610-344-6480.