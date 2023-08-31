Elderly woman’s death blamed on attack in N.C. that cut power to 45,000

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

An elderly North Carolina woman’s death when her oxygen machine failed during a power outage has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner and blamed on intentional gunfire that authorities said hit power substations in her area. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a recently released report, North Carolina’s medical examiner determined that Karin Zoanelli, 87, died Dec. 3, 2022, when her oxygen concentrator that helped her breath lost power. That night, attacks on two power substations left 45,000 without electricity across Moore County, N.C. Officials have not announced an arrest in the case, and a motive remained unclear.

“The person who did this knew what they were doing,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said at the time. “It appears they were trying to shut down the county.”

The blackout cut internet service, closed schools the Monday following the attack, limited water in homes with electricity-powered wells and at least one local pharmacy had to store medicine in the refrigerator of a resident with a generator, The Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

Fields said at the time that murder charges may be brought if anyone died as a result of the power outage. His office did not return a request for comment late Thursday.

Zoanelli’s husband, Bruno, told police his wife was having difficulty breathing before both went to bed on the night of the attack, according to the medical examiner’s report. He was awakened after hearing a noise and found her unresponsive on the floor with no pulse, the report stated.

Zoanelli had chronic lung disease with pulmonary hypertension and used an oxygen concentrator at night, which was disabled during the power outage, the medical examiner’s report stated.

Share this article Share

“While the decedent succumbed to her pre-existing natural disease, preceding failure of her oxygen concentrator as a result of a power outage precipitated her demise through exacerbation of her breathing insufficiency,” reads the Aug. 24 report signed by Associate Chief Medical Examiner Nabila Haikal. “And since the power outage involved reportedly occurred in the setting of a criminal firearm attack on the regional electrical distribution substation, the manner of death is best classified as Homicide.”

Advertisement

Shortly after the substation attack, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) announced that the state, Duke Energy and Moore County were offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the incident. The FBI’s Charlotte field office is also offering a $25,000 reward.

“An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” Cooper said at the time.

The repair process took days and led to a state of emergency being declared in Moore County to provide resources to citizens who were without power, authorities said.

At the time, investigators said they were looking into whether the attack was linked to a drag queen show that took place in the town of Southern Pines on the evening of Dec. 3, 2022. Community members said far-right activists had tried to shut down the event for weeks, the Fayetteville Observer reported. Before the show, approximately 50 protesters stood across the street condemning the event, according to the Pilot.

Advertisement

Federal and local law enforcement authorities did not respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

Zoanelli was originally from Hamburg, Germany, according to her obituary. She lived in Bermuda and Maryland, before retiring in North Carolina. “Most days she could be found enjoying a meal with friends or helping at her church,” the obituary read.

Zoanelli’s daughter, Barbara Vitarelli, told The Post Thursday the family knew the results from the autopsy were coming and had prepared themselves.

“If we would have lost the power from natural causes and she would’ve died, okay,” Zoanelli’s husband, Bruno, told WRAL. “I think if somebody cut the power that night, that’s a murder. You should pay for it.”