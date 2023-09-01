White man who shot Black teen Ralph Yarl to stand trial, judge rules

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A Missouri judge has ruled that Kansas City man Andrew D. Lester, who shot and injured Ralph Yarl after the Black teen went to the wrong house, must stand trial. The shooting of Yarl earlier this year made global headlines and sparked widespread protests in Kansas after Lester, who is White, shot Yarl in the head and the arm when he rang his doorbell after mistaking the address.

Yarl, who was 16 at the time, had been sent to collect his younger siblings from a friend’s house and muddled “street” with “terrace” in the Northland neighborhood, leading him incorrectly to Lester’s front door. The 84-year-old’s lawyers claim he was woken up from his sleep and terrified, believing Yarl to be an intruder and shot him in self-defense.

Clay County Judge Louis Angles ruled Thursday there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. Yarl had testified at the preliminary hearing, along with neighbors and witnesses.

Kansas City News reported that Yarl spoke in a soft voice, explaining that he had lost his phone at school a week before the incident and could not call to check the address his mother had given him to collect his twin brothers from.

He told the court he rang the doorbell and waited for what seemed “longer than normal.” He said he saw the inner door open and, assuming it was the parents of his brother’s friends, reached to open the outer storm door, the Associated Press reported.

Instead, he saw Lester armed with a rifle and stepped back, he said at the preliminary hearing. “Don’t come here ever again,” Yarl recalled Lester saying, before shooting him in the head and arm.

Lester, a veteran and retired aircraft mechanic, has not denied shooting Yarl but has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His attorney, Steve Salmon, said in closing arguments reported by the AP that Lester acted in self-defense and was distraught after the shooting.

“With his age and physical infirmity, he is unable to defend himself,” Salmon said. “A terrible event occurred, but it is not criminal.”

The shooting had stoked national outrage and discussion of Missouri’s “stand your ground” and “castle doctrine” laws that say homeowners can use deadly force in an act of self-defense. “Stand your ground” laws have become a flash point in national debates over gun violence, self-defense and racial profiling.

Despite such laws, “you do not have the right to shoot an unarmed kid through a door,” District Attorney Zachary Thompson said Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Some in the courtroom wore T-shirts stating: “Ringing a doorbell is not a crime” and “Justice for Ralph,” the news agency added.



Lester’s legal defense team has highlighted the fact that Yarl had initially told police interviews in the aftermath of the event, that he had not reached for the storm door. Lester’s defense attorney told local news outlet KNBC9 the detail with the storm door made a “big difference” to his client’s self-defense argument.

Asked about the discrepancy at the hearing, Yarl said that his first police interview happened the same day he had neurological surgery following the shooting, AP reported.

Lester remains out on bond, and his next court arraignment is set for Sept. 20. The case was sealed from the public by a judge in May due to its high-profile nature — a decision that Yarl’s family and attorneys have criticized.

Neighbors also testified at the hearing, revealing that while Yarl had stumbled to nearby homes, seeking help, they had been afraid to open their doors, the Kansas City news reported. Some, including Lester, did call 911 and a neighbor eventually aided a bleeding Yarl in the street.

Celebrities have voiced their support for Yarl while President Biden called him in the aftermath and issued an invitation to the White House. The Clay County prosecutor’s office previously said there “was a racial component to the case.”

Now age 17, the former marching band member and bass clarinet player continues to heal from his brain injury and has said he plans to study engineering in college.

At the hearing, when asked by the judge how he was feeling, Yarl replied: “I feel I have a great support system which is helping me recover and become my true self again,” the Kansas City Star reported.

His father, Paul Yarl, told reporters at the hearing that his son had mainly recovered physically but still struggles psychologically and suffers from nightmares. An online fundraiser for the family has raised almost $3.5 million as of Friday.