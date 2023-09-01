Jet skier bumps into WWI-era ship after drought revealed hidden wrecks

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Bill Milner normally took to the quiet waters of the Neches River to fish for bass or lunch on a sandbank. But for the last few weeks, he’d been on a hunt. The 70-year-old retiree rode a Polaris jet ski, not the sturdy fishing boat he usually took to navigate the Southeast Texas river. Battered like most of the state by heat and drought, the Neches River had fallen to a fraction of its usual depth, and parts of it were shallow enough that Milner feared damaging his boat’s motor.

The drought was the reason Milner was searching through the water. The Neches River had once been a popular route for frontier steamboats and other vessels. The suddenly shallow waters might have brought pieces of history closer to the surface.

Milner had struck out for weeks until the evening of Aug. 17, when he felt his idling jet ski bump against something. He thought it was a tree stump. But when he looked down, he could make out the curvature of a large ship’s hull through the murky water. Nearby were four more wrecks.

Milner reported the find to the Ice House Museum, a nearby history museum in Silsbee, Tex., whose curator, Susan Kilcrease, informed the Texas Historical Commission. The commission announced last week that Milner had discovered the remnants of an urgent arms race from the First World War.

The shipwrecks were the remains of large, 200-feet-long wooden ships built by the Emergency Fleet Corporation, a wartime organization that led a push to build merchant ships to bolster the American war effort in 1917, then abandoned after the war’s end, according to the commission. Milner had discovered a century-old ship graveyard.

“It was unbelievable,” Milner told The Washington Post.

In Facebook posts from the Ice House Museum’s page, Kilcrease told people who lived along the river to keep their eyes open. She said she was prompted by seeing how low the Neches River had become over the scorching summer. The museum curator wondered if the drought might resurface anything of interest.

“That’s part of my favorite thing to do,” Kilcrease said. “Is to get people to give me history and tell the story together.”

It was an easy ask for Milner, who grew up on the Neches River. Milner swam and fished in the Neches and took his children tubing, pulling them behind his boat. But he’d never been on a treasure hunt, and he’d never heard of a ship graveyard hidden in the meandering river he called home. He saw Kilcrease’s posts and, intrigued, took up the challenge.

Milner said he spent six weeks roaming parts of the river near his home, a quieter stretch of the Neches near Silsbee. He wasn’t in unfamiliar territory, but the drought changed the terrain. It forced him to swap his boat for a jet ski as parts of the river became too shallow. And it brought the bow of one of the ships to the water’s surface, close enough to be rediscovered.

“Where these ships were found, I’ve probably been by there several hundred times in my life, and never knew anything was sitting there like that,” Milner said.

Milner took hundreds of photos, marveling at the size of the vessels and the details he could discern through the water: cast iron spikes and a large cypress tree that had grown through one of the hulls. He could hardly contain himself when he went to Kilcrease to share the news, Kilcrease said. They spoke for a whole afternoon at the Ice House Museum until it closed, incredulous at Milner’s luck.

“He comes in here and he was just, almost giddy,” Kilcrease said. “The people that we work with a lot of times in the community are just in love with history … he was so excited.”

Kilcrease announced the discovery on her museum’s Facebook page but decided with Milner to keep the shipwrecks’ locations a secret until researchers could inspect the site. A maritime archaeologist visited the site and conducted dives to inspect the ships, according to Kilcrease.

The confirmation that the ships were artifacts of the World War I-era Emergency Fleet Corporation recalled a troubled episode of the Neches River’s history, Kilcrease said. The corporation led a controversial push in 1917 to bolster the United States’ shipping fleet with 1,000 ships in 18 months.

One hundred of the ships were built in Beaumont, Tex., a port city on the Neches south of Silsbee, Kilcrease sad. When the war ended the next year, ships were abandoned across the country in the rivers and shipyards where they’d stood.

“The U.S. government, I had the impression, was sort of like, ‘Good luck with that,’” Kilcrease said.

Abandoned along the Neches, the ships fell into disrepair and eventually sank, and apparently also receded from the memories of the communities along the river.

“No one’s ever told me,” Milner said. “Or I can guarantee you, I would have been looking for them.”

Kilcrease said that the Texas Historical Commission may publish further findings on the ships. She wrote on social media that the museum is also considering hosting a lecture about the ship graveyard and research conducted on it in the future. For now, Kilcrease and Milner are enjoying the serendipity of their discovery, and the attention it has brought to their history-loving town.

“I think one day my kids and grandkids will look back on it and say, ‘Well, that was my grandpa, or that was my daddy,’” Milner said.