Postcards from America For those seeking solace from heat, sun’s waning hours become prime time People dot the shoreline after sunset at Wrightsville Beach, N.C., in late July. (Madeline Gray for The Washington Post)

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Throughout a summer blistered by rising temperatures, one heat wave led directly to the next, offering no escape. Records were repeatedly broken, and July became the hottest month recorded on Earth. The rest of the summer was not much better, with extreme heat continuing, and August became the hottest one on record along the Gulf Coast.

Avoiding the sun’s wrath during daytime hours became the only way for some Americans still to enjoy the outdoors or safely complete necessary chores. Along the North Carolina coast, beachgoers flocked to the ocean at night. In Texas, zookeepers offered their animals cool early-morning baths ahead of the days’ highs.

The Washington Post dispatched five photojournalists to see how their communities were finding relief during a summer of extreme heat. Here is what they found.

Advertisement

Cleveland, Miss.: 5:52 a.m.

Western Mississippi experienced temperatures as high as 99 degrees in July and up to 105 in August.

While the Gulf Coast states are accustomed to hot and humid summers, this one felt excessive. This summer, multiple cities in Mississippi set records for highs, with Gulfport and Hattiesburg reaching 107, the highest recorded in data gathered since 1893.

Schools across Mississippi implemented measures to protect student-athletes from the heat. Marching bands provided additional water breaks and outdoor activities were restricted during heat advisories.

Members of the Delta State University football team held voluntary pre-dawn workouts in Cleveland in late July. But even before the sun was out, players were covered in sweat.

Photographs by Rory Doyle

Wrightsville Beach, N.C.: 6 a.m.

The North Carolina coast experienced temperatures as high as 95 degrees in July and up to 97 in August.

Summer in North Carolina typically finds the beaches packed with people, and this exceptionally warm summer was no different. But many people chose to move their activities to hours outside of the height of the day. Surfers flocked to the waves at sunrise as people used those hours to exercise as well.

Throughout the region, few were able to escape the soaring temperatures. Whether they were tourists visiting the beaches for a week or year-round residents, all had to find their own ways to cope.

Caroline Cooley led a yoga class on the pier at Wrightsville Beach at sunrise on a late-July morning. “Before the sun starts to beam down and the humidity gets too high,” Cooley said. “If I wait until later in the day, the heat’s going to beat me, and I probably won’t do it.”

Photographs by Madeline Gray

In other parts of the Wilmington, N.C., region, nonprofit groups worked to ensure that vulnerable community members received support when the heat became dangerous. Several agencies banded together to offer free fans at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center. Fran’s Fans, an organization founded 20 years ago by WECT-TV news anchor Frances Weller, collected nearly 3,000 fans to donate to seniors this year. Liz Carbone, the director of Community Engagement at the Good Shepherd Center, a nonprofit organization that serves homeless people, said the shelter was pushed to maximum capacity during the summer heat waves.

Advertisement

Heat indexes — figures derived by factoring relative humidity into the air temperature — frequently soared into the 100s along the North Carolina coast. During the day, Shibumi Shades, the blue-and-teal sun shades that are iconic of North Carolina, often covered nearly every inch of the sand as far as the eye could see as people hid from the sun.

As the sun went down and temperatures fell slightly, tourists and locals alike packed the beach.

After sunset: 8:19 p.m.

Houston: 8:35 a.m.

The Houston area experienced temperatures as high as 103 degrees in July and up to 109 in August.

Share this article Share

Whether it was baking bread in mailboxes, mowing the lawn after sundown or crowding into public pools, creativity marked Houston’s approach to its excruciating heat. Even animal caretakers thought outside the box — coming up with doggy pool parties, Texas-shaped, fruit-filled ice blocks and showers for zoo animals including anteaters and capybaras.

Although those adjustments eased the pain somewhat, the summer days with Houston trapped under a heat dome were still impossible and unrelenting. Not only did temperatures rise to unexpected highs, but they also came with a damp, thick blanket of humidity that made the outdoors feel like a sauna. During the day, public spaces normally crawling with people were ghost-town empty. No children played in parks: The swings and slides were too hot to sit on. No athletes were allowed on fields: Heat mandates prohibited that. No crowds of people packed patios for brunch.

Advertisement

The heat was more than an inconvenience; it had negative effects on the state’s residents. Heat and droughts drove farmers to sell off some of their livestock herds and led to lower-than-usual crop harvests as field workers were at risk at the height of the day. Emergency room visits escalated because of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other related medical conditions. Highways and roads buckled. Energy demands stressed power grids.

To deal with the grim realities, cities across Texas implemented cooling and public health strategies while scientists continued researching the impacts of extreme heat on people and the planet. And, day-to-day, Texans coped in big and small ways that highlighted their resilience. For Ollie Buchanan, a 67-year-old electrician in Houston, it was all about mind over matter: “Go forward and keep going. The end of the day is coming.”

Photographs by Danielle Villasana

Las Vegas: 10:39 p.m.

The Las Vegas area experienced temperatures as high as 116 degrees in July and up to 109 in August.

Even desert residents who are accustomed to searing conditions were stressed by this summer’s extreme heat wave. Las Vegas experienced its hottest July on record with an average temperature of 97.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. And in August, temperatures hit above 100 degrees on 21 days.

As unrelenting triple-digit temperatures triggered excessive-heat warnings, cooling centers were opened across the area, and those who could shifted routines to avoid being out during the hottest parts of the day. Heavily used bus routes were bustling at night with people running errands.

People also flocked to outdoor malls, parks and basketball courts when the sun went down.

Photographs by Bridget Bennett

New Orleans: 9:03 p.m.

The New Orleans area experienced temperatures as high as 101 degrees in July and up to 105 in August.

“Excessive heat in NOLA through Sunday, with feels-like temps as high as 115-120 F. For heat relief locations & tips, visit ready.nola.gov.” That text message went out to New Orleans residents on nine consecutive days this year, a record since 2021, according to city authorities.

Sitting on a stoop visiting with friends in the evenings is New Orleans’s usual way to get moments of relief from summer heat. But this year, temperatures stayed over 80 degrees overnight and high humidity persisted around-the-clock.

Advertisement

To keep customers stepping to the rhythm of the house music and brass band, Kermit’s Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge offered an outside inflatable pool with a fan blowing foam. Most nights, people searched out the clubs with the coolest air conditioning. Air conditioning was so essential this summer that the city forbade the power company to shut off anyone’s power until October, at least one respite in the sweltering city.

Photographs by Emily Kask

Photo editing by Max Becherer, Natalia Jiménez and Christine T. Nguyen.