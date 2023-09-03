Minn. prison emergency ends after 100 inmates had refused to return to cells

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Officials placed a Minnesota prison on an emergency lockdown Sunday after about 100 inmates in one living unit refused to return to their cells, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC). Inmates are now back in their cells, but union representatives for correctional officers said the situation highlights staffing problems that have degraded the quality of life for inmates and security for prison personnel.

DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman said no injuries were reported at Stillwater Prison, which remained on lockdown Sunday night. The agency brought in negotiators and prison officers who specialize in responding to riots “out of an abundance of caution.”

Skoogman did not immediately respond to a request seeking to know how inmates were returned to their cells or whether negotiations resulted in promises to fix the staffing woes.

Corrections staff left the common area of the housing unit, but two correctional officers had remained “safe in the unit’s secure control area” during the incident, Skoogman said. Those two officers were consistently in communication with other prison staff, he added.

Skoogman told The Washington Post that some of the inmates were unhappy because officials limited facility-wide access to showers, phone use and recreation “due to staffing challenges.”

The lockdown “highlights the truth” about chronic understaffing at Stillwater, said Bart Anderson, a union official with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — which represents Minnesota correctional officers.

Anderson said the staffing problems have restricted inmates’ recreation time and other activities because there are not enough correctional officers to protect the facility.

The lack of staff will cause the prison to “continue down this unacceptable road of staff assaults, offenders controlling sections of our prisons,” Andersen said, adding that action is needed. “The lives of all correctional facility staff depend on it.”

A local activist group, Communities United Against Police Brutality, posted on Facebook that the prisoners were “protesting a lack of access to clean water,” ice and showers.

“They have been locked in with no access to ice or showers for days due to understaffing,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Some of the corrections officers are standing in solidarity with them.”

Skoogman denied allegations about the water.

“Claims by some in the housing unit and from outside groups about a lack of clean water in the facility are patently false,” he said in a statement.

The prison is located about 25 miles west of downtown Minneapolis. There are 1,202 adult offenders at Stillwater as of Sunday, according to a prison report.

Stillwater, built in 1914, is Minnesota’s largest close-security institution for adult males, according to a DOC website.

Minnesota Public Radio reported in 2014 for the prison’s 100th anniversary that the complex had been built to hold 1,000 inmates but was housing more than 1,600 inmates in 6-foot-by-9-foot cells retrofitted with bunk beds a decade earlier to house more inmates.

MPR reported in July that Stillwater was one of Minnesota’s nine prisons without facility-wide air conditioning.