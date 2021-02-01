Black History Month 2021

This is the era of just redemption we feared at its inception.”

“For while we have our eyes on the future,

History has its eyes on us.

What a topical message for what will undoubtedly be known as a historical year. A pandemic that has killed 430,000 people — a disproportionate number of them Black Americans. A movement for racial justice that drove thousands to protest for months. A riot that brought the Confederate flag to the U.S. Capitol. It’s no wonder the words of poet Amanda Gorman struck such a cord with her audience on Inauguration Day.

Black History Month is a time we pay tribute to the heroes and heroines of U.S. history and recognize the vast contributions they’ve made to American culture. To showcase their stories, The Washington Post compiled a selection of recently published stories and columns that represent Black excellence and triumph.

This page will update throughout the month of February.

In tribute to the lives lost

Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) in 2019. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

“I follow my conscience, not my complexion.” John Lewis, a civil rights and congressional leader, died at the age of 80 on July 17. The Georgia Democrat spent three decades in Congress defending the gains he had helped achieve for people of color as a 1960s civil rights leader. | By Washington Post Staff

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and inspiration for the film “Hidden Figures”

John Thompson Jr., first Black coach to win the NCAA championship

Lucile Bridges, mother who stood by her daughter Ruby through school desegregation

Fred “Curly” Neal, dribbling “wizard” of the Globetrotters

Bob Gibson, intimidating Hall of Fame pitcher with a blazing fastball

Chadwick Boseman in 2013. (Matt McClain For The Washington Post)

“Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history.” Chadwick Boseman portrayed monumental figures like Jackie Robinson and Marvel superhero Black Panther. | By Matt Schudel

Bill Withers, Grammy-winning writer and singer of “Lean on Me”

Joseph Lowery, co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference

Stanley Crouch, combative writer, intellectual and authority on jazz

David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor

Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter of “I Can See Clearly Now”

Actress Cicely Tyson in 2008. (W.A.Harewood/AP)

“I wait for roles — first, to be written for a woman, then, to be written for a Black woman,” Cicely Tyson told the Entertainment News Service in 1997. “And then I have the audacity to be selective about the kinds of roles I play. I’ve really got three strikes against me. So, aren’t you amazed I’m still here?” Perspective: Tyson embodied what it takes to be a great actor: instinct and intention. | By Anne Hornaday

Herman Cain, chief executive and former GOP presidential hopeful

Little Richard, flamboyant star of early rock-and-roll

C.T. Vivian, aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Freddy Cole, jazz pianist and older brother of Nat King Cole

Ellis Marsalis, pianist who launched a jazz dynasty in New Orleans

Hank Aaron during spring training on March 22, 1966. (AP/AP)

“I believed, and still do, that there was a reason why I was chosen to break the record. I feel it’s my task to carry on where Jackie Robinson left off, and I only know one way to go about it.” The life and career of Hank Aaron, a baseball great who became a force for civil rights. | By Washington Post Staff

Bruce Carver Boynton, civil rights lawyer whose prior actions helped spark the Freedom Rides

Theodore Gaffney, photographer who risked his life documenting the Freedom Riders

Gale Sayers, Hall of Fame running back for Chicago Bears

Charley Pride, country music legend

Betty Wright, Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles during the first half of his last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles in 2016. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

During his final season with the Lakers, Kobe Bryant wrote a poem called “Dear Basketball,” which amounted to a farewell to the game that made him a household name: “As a six-year-old boy / Deeply in love with you / I never saw the end of the tunnel / I only saw myself / Running out of one." Remembering Kobe Bryant, a tireless competitor who became a global sports icon. | By Kent Babb

Slavery and freedom

Even after abolition, the Black experience has fallen victim to campaigns that obscure the darkest parts of the American story, diminishing African Americans’ connections to their pasts and warping the collective memory of the nation’s history. But in recent years, Black Americans have pursued new efforts to uncover their stories. From exploring sunken vessels of the Middle Passage to reconstructing museum exhibits that chronicle slavery, African Americans are breaking down the barriers that separate them from their ancestors and reconnecting with a lineage once lost. Explore The Descendants project. | By Nicole Ellis.

“For 246 years, slavery was legal in America. It wasn’t made illegal until 154 years ago … It means slavery has been a part of America much longer than it hasn’t been a part of America.” — Tom McClimon, teacher at Fort Dodge Middle School.

For the 50 million students attending public school in America, how they are taught about America’s history of slavery and its deprivations is as fundamental as how they are taught about the Declaration of Independence and its core assertion that “all men are created equal.” A deep understanding of one without a deep understanding of the other is to not know America at all. | By Joe Heim

The Angela Site in Williamsburg, Va., is named after one of the first Africans to arrive in Historic Jamestowne. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

“If they find the remains, we can know how old she was when she arrived. Did she have children? What did she die of? We will know more about this person, and we can reclaim her humanity.” History professor Cassandra Newby-Alexander on Angela, the first African woman documented in Virginia. | By DeNeen L. Brown

Movement for racial justice

A protester shouts, “No justice, no peace” as state police block the road May 29 in Minneapolis. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The Post’s six-part series examines the role systemic racism played throughout George Floyd’s 46-year life. The reporting explores the institutional and societal roadblocks Floyd encountered as a Black man from his birth in 1973 until his death. | By Washington Post Staff

“Racism is, at its heart, a sentiment ungoverned by any principles of respectable behavior.” — Ruth Simmons, the first African American president of an Ivy League university, on growing up in a segregated society

Perspective: The education sector hasn’t done enough to teach Americans about racism’s causes and to prepare us for its consequences. | By Ruth Simmons

Museum director Lonnie G. Bunch III at the Natural History Museum in Washington on July 10, 2019. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

“There is always that sense that, ‘Am I going to have the experience that I want, which is to be free of race and to enjoy this moment? Or will race tap me on the shoulder?’ And it usually does.” Lonnie G. Bunch III, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, recalls his family’s stories of travel during the Green Book-era and reflects on travel today. | By Rhonda Colvin

“Each time, I would carry my thesis to be proofread, they’d find an excuse. Sometimes, I didn’t dot an ‘i.’ One of the professors told me: ‘Yours has to be perfect because you are Black, and people will be reading yours.’ ” — Harold A. Franklin, the first African American student admitted to Auburn University

Racism denied Auburn’s first Black student a master’s degree. Then, at 86, he returned. | By DeNeen L. Brown

Politics

Vice President Harris seen Jan. 20 in Washington. (Melina Mara/Pool/The Washington Post)

Vice President Harris is the first woman and Black and South Asian person to hold the nation’s second-highest office. “On this night of celebration, a Black woman was not last. She was not the least of many. She was at the center of it all.” On how Harris made history with quiet, exquisite power. | By Robin Givhan

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.” — Vice President Harris

Read Harris’s acceptance speech.

“I have tears in my eyes but joy in my soul,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) said on Twitter. “I am so overwhelmed, as I know that women around the nation, women of color, and yes Black women can see their equal status in this nation finally.” Harris pick creates an emotional moment for Black women. | By Annie Linskey and Vanessa Williams

The Rev. Raphael Warnock in Marietta, Ga. on Jan. 5, 2021. (Kevin D. Liles For the Washington Post)

“The 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator. The improbable journey that led me to this place in this historic moment in America could only happen here.” The Rev. Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first Black senator, referencing his mother’s work in the 1950s picking cotton and tobacco in his victory speech. For many Black church congregants, Raphael Warnock’s projected victory was an answer to their prayers. | By Clyde McGrady

“White women needed the vote to acquire advantages and protection of their rights, then Black women needed the vote even more so.” — Adella Hunt Logan, leading suffragist of the Black Tuskegee Women’s Club

At the turn of the 20th century — more than 50 years after the first women’s rights convention at Seneca Falls — many White women remained opposed to suffrage, fearing a fall from their domestic pedestals. Meanwhile, Black women, with less to lose and so much to gain, were almost uniformly in favor of the vote. Deltas: The Black sorority that faced racism in the suffrage movement but refused to walk away. | By Sydney Trent

Stacey Abrams as a nominee for Georgia governor at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Nov. 2, 2018. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

“Leadership is about answering that question: How can I help?” Abrams is the first Black woman in U.S. history to have won the gubernatorial nomination of either major party. She garnered more votes than any Democrat who has run statewide in Georgia. After losing the governor race by just over 50,000 votes, she focused her efforts on combating voter suppression in the 2020 presidential election. | By Washington Post staff

Business and the economy

Tulsa, seen near Black Wall Street on Nov. 19, will commemorate the May 1921 race massacre's centennial this year. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

White Tulsans killed scores of African Americans and destroyed nearly $2 million in property ($29 million in today’s dollars). No Black property owners were compensated. Now, as activists across the country mobilize around reparations to atone for slavery and its legacy of systemic discrimination against African Americans, some Black Tulsans are demanding restitution for the massacre, the theft of Black wealth and government barriers to rebuilding. | By Tracy Jan

“After I gave him the side eye, I ascended to the podium as the keynote for the day, and I enjoyed the look on his face when my bio was read. When you’re a Black woman, you get mistaken a lot. You get mistaken as someone who could actually not have that top job.”

Roz Brewer, the only Black woman who helms a Fortune 500 company who is now in charge of Walgreens’ vaccine rollout, recounts an encounter she had with a male CEO who mistakenly asked her if she worked in marketing or merchandising departments at a CEO-only event. | By Jena McGregor

Rosewood scholarship recipient Morgan Carter at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee on Dec. 13, 2019. (Zack Wittman for The Washington Post)

“You always have to be the best and prove a point, simply because of who you are and what your family has gone through.” Morgan Carter, 21, the great-granddaughter of a survivor of the 1923 Rosewood massacre on how a scholarship helped — and didn’t help — descendants of Rosewood victims. | By Robert Samuels

“There’s a price to pay when you are the so-called ‘Black’ hire. People question your abilities from Day 1. They wonder whether you are truly competent.”

Columnist Michelle Singletary recalls her experience as one of relatively few Black reporters at The Post in the early 1990s and examines the notion that affirmative action gives unqualified Black people an unfair advantage. Read her 10-part series about race and inequality, in which she tackles investing, wealth, reparations and more. | By Michelle Singletary

Military

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. salutes Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright during a transition ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Aug. 6. (Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force)

“I’m thinking about wearing the same flight suit with the same wings on my chest as my peers and then being questioned by another military member, are you a pilot?” The new Air Force chief wasn’t sure how to address George Floyd’s killing. Then he talked to his son. | By Dan Lamothe

“We can never take our hands off the wheel on this. This has no place in the military of the United States of America.”

Retired four-star Army general Lloyd Austin, who made history by becoming the nation’s first African American defense secretary, on eradicating extremism from the military. | By Missy Ryan and Paul Sonne

“They thought Black soldiers couldn’t fight — that they were not trustworthy and had no leadership skills.”

Julius Becton Jr., a retired lieutenant general who earned a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts in Korea, on the tragic stories behind the executive order that eventually desegregated the U.S. armed forces. | By DeNeen L. Brown

Art and artifacts

“I get tons of girls who write to me or come up to me after I recite my poetry saying, ‘I have your same exact speech impediment and I’m writing poetry. Thank you for sharing your story.’ Moments like that are the most exciting because the momentum doesn’t end with me. It’s just being generated through me. And I get to watch this new generation take up the mantle and continue those conversations.” Amanda Gorman reflects on her experience as a Youth Poet Laureate. | By Madeline Weinfield

“For Black Americans, 2020 has been defined by agonizing reminders that the past isn’t really past. Yet something hopeful happened over the past several months, too. This summer, Black culture pushed back.” — Alyssa Rosenberg, Opinion columnist covering culture

Opinion: On stages large and small, Black artists boldly offered up galvanizing visions that suggest not only can Americans of all races disentangle ourselves from a racist past, but also we can build a better future together. | By Alyssa Rosenberg

The 1619 Project has emerged as a watchword for our era — a hashtag, a talking point, a journalism case study, a scholarly mission. It is the subject of dueling academic screeds, Fox News segments, publishers’ bidding wars and an upcoming series of Oprah-produced films. How the 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones took over 2020. | By Sarah Ellison

“It was beautiful to see those real moments we experience. We need 20 more ‘Insecures,’ but different versions of it. Guess what? Hollywood can do that.” — Michelle Amor, co-chair of the Writers Guild of America West’s Committee of Black Writers

Black TV writers have often felt like “diversity decoration.” Now they’re braced for another round of promises. | By Sonia Rao

Geoff Edgers and Tracee Ellis Ross on Edgers's Instagram Live show, “Stuck with Geoff,” on Aug. 18. (The Washington Post)

“The career I have is about storytelling, but I’m more than an actor. I’m a producer and a founder of a hair company and a CEO. I’m an American citizen. I’m a Black woman.” Q&A with Tracee Ellis Ross. | By Geoff Edgers

“It’s admirable and amazing that she became a millionaire just one generation out of slavery and at a time when Jim Crow laws ruled the land.” — A’Lelia Bundles, Madame C.J. Walker’s great-great-granddaughter and the author of the biography about her

The great-great granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker, the country’s first Black female millionaire, grew up with the remnants of her wealth. | By DeNeen L. Brown

Sports

Brunswick High School football coach Jason Vaughn shows a diagram of a play in Georgia on Sept. 1. (Stephen B. Morton for The Washington Post)

“People on the low have told me I could lose my job for this. A lot of people told me not to do it. People told me to stop stirring trouble. I became an agitator in my hometown, for talking about a guy who was murdered in his community. But one of the great things about coaching: I got more support from the community than I got threats.” Jason Vaughn emerged as a leading advocate for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man — and his former linebacker — who was shot and killed after being chased by armed White men while jogging in a local neighborhood. | By Roman Stubbs

“The title ‘Black swimmer’ makes it seem like I am not supposed to be able to win a gold medal, I am not supposed to be able to break the Olympic record, and that is not true, as I work as hard as anybody else, and I love the sport, and I want to win, just like everybody else.” — Simone Manuel, the first African American woman to win an individual swimming medal in an Olympics

Perspective: Simone Manuel didn’t just win any medal. She didn’t sneak in at the end and get a bronze. No, she recovered from a poor start in the 100-meter freestyle, blazed at the turn and won gold. She finished in a dead heat with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak to share first place in an Olympic record time of 52.70 seconds. She realizes how powerful a symbol she now is. | By Jerry Brewer

San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Perspective: Two knees. One protesting in the grass, one pressing on the back of a man’s neck. Choose. You have to choose which knee you will defend. There are no half choices; there is no room for indifference. There is only the knee of protest or the knee on the neck. This is why Colin Kaepernick took a knee. | By Sally Jenkins

“It had gone beyond fear for me. You had to do it. Your lives are dedicated to it.” — Tommie Smith, who protested at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics

Perspective: Protesters often win history’s long game. Ask Tommie Smith and John Carlos. | By Jerry Brewer

“I was wearing the shorts long before Tommie and Carlos did their victory stand protest. … But women were not heard or spoken to, and Black women definitely were not. People said, ‘What’s she doing?’ ” — Wyomia Tyus, Olympic sprinter who went on to win four medals

A sharecropper’s daughter, Wyomia Tyus grew up on a dairy farm in rural Georgia during the Jim Crow era. She overcame family tragedy as a teenager and went on to win four Olympic medals, including the two 100-meter golds. She also set or equaled the 100-meter world record four times. | By Stephen Wilson

Family and relationships

From left, Regina Tucker, Shauniece Morris, Anowa Adjah and Mikaela Pabon at the Momference in D.C. on May 18, 2019. (Dayna Smith for The Washington Post)

For Black women, looking after their mental and emotional well-being is just as or more important than taking your prenatal vitamin every morning. The existential stress can take a toll. Coverage of the community has revolved around high maternal mortality rates, but Helena Andrews-Dyer needed to read an article about joy. This is it. This isn’t another horror story about Black motherhood. | By Helena Andrews-Dyer

“Given the current state of race relations, it’s a powerful thing to say that we don’t have to accept these roles as society would have us play them out. We don’t have to accept what society says it’s comfortable with. We can, in fact, determine our own path.” — Aisha Cozad, a 46-year-old Black woman whose husband is White, commenting on the relationship between Vice President Harris and Doug Emhoff

For interracial couples, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are a “monumental” symbol. Together Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants who identifies culturally as Black, and Emhoff, a Jewish entertainment lawyer, represent yet another less-heralded first: the first interracial couple at the highest reaches of the executive branch. | By Sydney Trent

Nigel Greaves, of Springfield, Mass., with daughter Lela Joy on June 15. (Philip Keith for The Washington Post)

“Our kids are not natural-born activists. They don’t gravitate toward a protest march. But I think, for most people, if you’re troubled by the state of the world, doing something to express your agitation, your concern, your aspiration, is really helpful and healthy. We would love our girls to experience that.” Andrew Grant-Thomas, co-founder of EmbraceRace, a family-focused racial justice nonprofit. What five Black fathers are saying to their children about this historic moment. | By Caitlin Gibson