‘This could have been me’

The six victims of Asian descent in the Atlanta-area mass shooting represented a diverse community. Their deaths have united many Asian American women.

By
Michelle Ye Hee Lee

They represented a diverse community: A single mother of two sons in their early 20s. Two emigrated from South Korea in the 1980s. A grandmother of six in a multiracial family with relatives in Japan. A Chinese American mother who owned two spa businesses. One had no family in the United States.

Six of the eight people who died in the Atlanta-area spa shootings in March were women of Asian descent. They represented a diaspora that includes some 50 ethnicities, even more languages and dialects, and countless experiences.

Yet despite the diversity of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) experience, the women’s deaths resonated throughout the community in a distinctly familiar way.

And they particularly hit home for many Asian American women: That could have been my mother, my grandmother. It could have been me.

So different, yet somehow so similar: That has long been a characteristic of the Asian diaspora in America, said Eileen Cheng-yin Chow, a professor of Asian American and diaspora studies at Duke University: The “idea of ‘people like you’ as Asian Americans has been strangely specific yet diffuse.”

“My immigrant experience is not the same as these women, but I felt it in my bones. Because to be here is to be the same,” Chow said.

We spoke with 10 Asian American women across the country about the connection they feel to the six slain women, despite living drastically different lives. They shared stories about the sacrifices of their immigrant parents and grandparents, and the resilience required to assimilate in a country where Asians face ongoing harassment and xenophobia.

