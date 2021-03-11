Mount Sinai Health System hospital staff in Manhattan get a refresher course in March on the proper use and fit of personal protective equipment, which remained scarce for months. (Sharon Pulwer for The Washington Post) (Sharon Pulwer For the Washington Post)

March 11: The World Health Organization declares the novel coronavirus a pandemic. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, say they’ve tested positive for the virus while at work in Australia. Hanks is the first American celebrity to announce a diagnosis.

The NBA suspends its season. Most college and pro leagues follow suit. A dozen states close schools. Many people begin working from home. American life grinds to a halt.

March 12: Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, testifies before Congress that the U.S. testing system is not working. “Yeah, it is a failing,” he says. “Let’s admit it.”

March 13: President Donald Trump declares a national emergency.

March 15: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans should cancel gatherings of 50 or more people for two months. Several states impose shutdown orders, closing bars and restaurants and banning large groups.

March 16: Trump tells Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 and to stop eating in restaurants and taking nonessential trips for the next 15 days. It is the closest the federal government will come to calling for a nationwide shutdown.

March 17: The official U.S. death toll surpasses 100 — and experts predict it will rise quickly.

March 19: Trump tells Post associate editor Bob Woodward that he has intentionally misled Americans and minimized the danger: “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” as Woodward recounts later in his September book.

But it is everywhere. The virus tears through the Seattle region. It’s taking hold in New York City — and in Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans. More than 16,000 people are infected.

March 21: Nursing homes are the first hot spots. Residents account for at least a quarter of all deaths, and probably more. Once inside, the virus is “an almost perfect killing machine.”

March 23: Under pressure from conservatives, Trump says he’s considering nixing the guidelines for social distancing he announced a week earlier, saying: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

March 26: The United States records its 1,000th official coronavirus death, fewer than 10 days after the toll passed 100. Behind every reported death, every data point on a curve or chart, is a name and a story.

March 28: Trouble with the national stockpile of emergency medical equipment emerges. State and hospital leaders are unable to secure enough masks, ventilators and other essential gear.