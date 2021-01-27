Going to bed hungry

Hunger is tightening its grip on America. It is an empty fridge in New Mexico, a skipped meal in Pennsylvania, an unpaid bill in California, a line of cars just outside the nation’s capital.

One in 7 adults say their households don’t have enough to eat.

President Biden has increased funding for food stamps and school lunches, and he has proposed nearly $2 trillion in new economic relief.

For families in need, it can’t come soon enough.