Immigration is already one of Biden’s most urgent challenges.
Asylum seekers are still being turned away at ports of entry. A record number of unaccompanied teens and children are being held in detention centers, often for longer than legally allowed. On a recent trip to El Paso, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) returned to Trump’s messaging, spreading unfounded claims that terrorists were trying to enter the United States through Mexico.
Immigration has always been an intractable issue, but Trump vilified immigrants like no president in modern times. Although he never completed his border wall, he found other ways of walling off the country. His policies caused immigrant visas issued overseas to fall 25 percent from 2016 to 2019. And annual growth of the immigrant population in the United States plunged by two-thirds in Trump’s first two years, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data. By the end of his term, the country was effectively closed to asylum seekers and refugees.
Biden has promised to be “a president for all Americans.”
Kamala Harris has broken three barriers: She is the first woman, first Asian American and first Black person to serve as vice president. Biden’s Cabinet is on a path to being historically diverse. He has pledged to confront white supremacy and advance racial justice. He was quick to condemn hate crimes against Asian Americans.
Trump fought to preserve Confederate symbols and was slow to denounce extremists. He championed criminal justice reform, signing legislation that would grant early releases to thousands of prisoners, but also urged prosecutors to pursue the most severe penalties available. His administration rolled back efforts to counter voter suppression, repealed fair housing rules and abandoned investigations into police misconduct.
Biden’s top advisers have spent months building an extensive pipeline of judicial nominees so they can move quickly to fill vacancies on federal courts.
But Trump’s transformation of the federal judiciary will be felt for generations. He appointed 233 judges to the federal bench, aided by a well-organized conservative legal movement and by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who prized judicial confirmations above all else. By naming three Supreme Court justices, he realized a long-elusive Republican dream: cementing conservative control of the nation’s highest court.
Biden has called climate change “the existential threat of our times.”
Among his first acts as president was rejoining the Paris climate agreement. But reversing the rest of Trump’s environmental impact will be a far more complex task.
The Trump administration rolled back more than 170 rules and regulations — loosening caps on carbon pollution from power plants, weakening oversight of toxic dumping in the nation’s waterways and eroding protections for endangered wildlife.
The aim, he said, was to save jobs and make the United States energy-independent. Oil and gas production increased under his watch, and some energy sectors gained jobs, notably wind and solar. The coal industry continued its decline.
As extreme weather events became more common and more devastating, Trump dismissed the impacts of climate change.
Just two weeks removed from the insurrection at the Capitol, Biden took his place on the grandstand for his inaugural address and noted the fragility of democracy.
Biden issued a warning: “We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.”
Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his time in office. He lied about trivial details, like the size of his inauguration crowd, and matters of life and death, like the spread of covid-19.
He spent weeks spreading falsehoods about a stolen election, then summoned his supporters to D.C. on Jan. 6 and told them to fight. He said he would walk with them to the Capitol. That, too, was a lie.
