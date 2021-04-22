Immigration is already one of Biden’s most urgent challenges.

Asylum seekers are still being turned away at ports of entry. A record number of unaccompanied teens and children are being held in detention centers, often for longer than legally allowed. On a recent trip to El Paso, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) returned to Trump’s messaging, spreading unfounded claims that terrorists were trying to enter the United States through Mexico.

Immigration has always been an intractable issue, but Trump vilified immigrants like no president in modern times. Although he never completed his border wall, he found other ways of walling off the country. His policies caused immigrant visas issued overseas to fall 25 percent from 2016 to 2019. And annual growth of the immigrant population in the United States plunged by two-thirds in Trump’s first two years, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data. By the end of his term, the country was effectively closed to asylum seekers and refugees.

