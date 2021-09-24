Lights Out

That feeling echoed across the 1300 block of Yorktowne Drive. The families here are borne up by their community. Breakdowns are repelled by a neighborly chat. The people on this block can turn to each other to improvise as best they know how. They are not without because they have within.

But that collective experience does not change reality: Their southeastern Louisiana parish, like so many other areas across the country, requires more to face a changing climate of ever-more-violent weather. Their infrastructure is too old. Their local government is too under-resourced. And this will not the be the last American neighborhood block to endure the disruption, displacement and chaos of powerlessness.

But whatever happens next: “We know we all got each other,” said LaKeisha Crouch.