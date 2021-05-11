The last conversation

A smartphone. A tablet. A laptop. These are the tools we use to stay connected to our work, to our friends, to our family. Once covid-19 ravaged the United States, they also became the ways many people said goodbye to their loved ones. Hospital restrictions made it impossible to run to the bedside of a dying parent, sibling or spouse.

Angela Kender of Missouri lost her mother. Chioma Oruh of Maryland lost her father. Erik Curren of Florida lost his father. Kristin Urquiza of California lost her father. For each of them, their last conversations were reduced to interactions across devices from many miles away.