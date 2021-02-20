Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Blackouts left many unable to heat their homes, cook meals, work remotely or even sleep

Five days in Texas as millions went without power amid a record cold snap

After five bone-chilling days, Texas is at last warming up.

As of Saturday morning, aid is en route and sunshine is dawning on the devastated Lone Star State.

And Americans are learning the scale of the havoc caused by the winter storms that ravaged the center of the country earlier this week.

At the height of the record-shattering cold snap, millions were without power. Even as temperatures rise, many don’t have access to drinking water while some grocery stores’ shelves remain bare.

In a week, winter weather wreaked billions of dollars worth of damage on infrastructure, stirred political scandal for Texas’s junior senator and claimed dozens of lives in at least seven states.

Snow blankets a neighborhood in Austin. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

As heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled the central United States, more than 4 million households lost power Monday, with many outages tied to record-high demand. In Texas, the state’s electricity grid, which is independent from surrounding states, was unable to withstand the storm and strain.

The blackouts left many unable to heat their homes, cook meals, work remotely — or sleep at night.

A Home Depot parking lot is covered by snow in the Westbury neighborhood of Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle/AP)

Horses in Bastop County, Tex., wait for the ice in their water trough to melt. The area saw four to six inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures. (Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman/AP) Icicles form on a citrus tree in Edinburg, Tex. (Delcia Lopez/Monitor/AP)

Dan Bryant and wife Anna huddle by the fire with their dog and sons as they try to keep warm while the power is out at their home in Garland, Tex. (Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News/AP)

Emergency vehicles idle as a crew from the fire department in Abiline, Tex., fight a house fire. The crew was only able to draw water from one hydrant because the city's water treatment plants were offline due to power outages. (Ronald W. Erdrich/Abilene Reporter-News/AP)

An American flag is stuck in a bush near a homeless camp in Austin. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

With millions without power, some people turned to unsafe means to heat their homes. Reports of carbon monoxide poisonings surfaced, including a woman and girl who died in Houston after a car was left running in a garage for heat, police said Tuesday.

Freezing residents waited in long lines to stock up on propane and other supplies for the upcoming Arctic nights.

A weekend storm coats Texas roads in snow and ice. Without proper tools for removal, many roads are still covered in snow and ice. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Tents at a homeless camp in Austin are covered by snow. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

People wait in line at a grocery store in Austin. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post) A woman pushes a cart near downtown Austin. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Customers in Austin wait to get their propane tanks filled. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Customers use light from a cellphone to look in the meat section of a grocery store in Dallas. (LM Otero/AP)

A fox or small coyote crosses Plano Road in the Spring Creek Nature Area of Richardson, Tex. (Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News/AP)

Salvador Espinoza, right, speaks with another volunteer outside a hotel in Austin. The volunteers had secured rooms for a group of homeless individuals, but the hotel lost power and they were unable to stay longer. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

By Wednesday, as another winter storm loomed, calls for accountability were mounting while millions remained without power. By then, 16 people had died.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), among other state leaders, demanded an investigation into the state’s electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, as residents increasingly sought shelter where there was heat — including a Houston furniture store.

People listen to instructions from Espinoza. The group had to be moved to a shelter after their hotel lost power. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Edgar Rico, owner of Nixta Taqueria, helps prepare food at his restaurant in Austin. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post) Linda McCoy throws wood on a fire to heat her home in Houston. (Mark Felix for The Washington Post)

Jose Lopez scoops beans into a container at Nixta Taqueria. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

A house is dark in an area without power in Austin. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

A patient is transported after St. David's hospital in Austin lost heat when its water pressure went out. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

A crew works on restoring power to a neighborhood in Odessa, Tex. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American/AP)

Millions of Texas residents had their power restored by Thursday, but hundreds of thousands remained without electricity. Meanwhile, frigid weather had devastated water lines, leaving nearly half the state under advisory to boil water for drinking.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) returned to the devastated state from a short-lived tropical vacation in Cancún, a trip widely lampooned and criticized online.

Brendan Waldon repairs a utility pole that was damaged as the winter storm passed through Odessa. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American/AP)

Caution tape blocks off the refrigerated section of a store in Houston as an employee checks if any products perished. (Callaghan O’Hare for The Washington Post) Anubis Trevino fills coolers with water, which he and his family plan to heat for bathing after their pipes burst. (Callaghan O’Hare for The Washington Post)

Rudy Munoz Jr. fixes a pipe in Houston that burst during the storm. (Callaghan O’Hare for The Washington Post)

Demonstrators stand in front of Sen. Ted Cruz's home in Houston after he took his family on vacation in Mexico. (Marie D. De Jesœs/Houston Chronicle/AP)

From left, Brendan Waldon, Austin Strickland and Payton Merket talk as they wait for a new work order after repairing a utility pole in Odessa. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American/AP)

Evelyn Hernandez, 15, and sister Daeslyn, 1, keep warm by the glow of a camping stove on their family’s front porch in Houston. (Callaghan O’Hare for The Washington Post)

Cars line up at a coronavirus testing and vaccination facility in Houston as water is distributed. (Michael Stravato for The Washington Post)

By the end of the week, residents returning to their homes flipped on the lights to survey the damage. What they saw were burst pipes, gaping roofs and flooded floors in the “largest insurance claim event in [Texas] history,” according to the Insurance Council of Texas, an insurance trade association.

President Biden on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, and Abbott on Friday said conditions were clearing to allow for the transportation of needed supplies.

In the sunshine and warmer temperatures, the storm-ravaged state began to thaw — and to mend.

City workers direct long lines of cars at the vaccination site in Houston. (Michael Stravato for The Washington Post)

Jessica Murray and son Desmond Maxson wait in line for water at Batch Craft Beers & Kolaches in Austin. Grocery stores and such places as breweries were offering free water to residents who brought their own containers. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Jasta Alicie holds containers to be filled with water at Batch Craft Beers & Kolaches. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post) Will Jaquiss and Nao Ohdera at Meanwhile Brewery in Austin fill water in containers brought in by residents. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Customers walk by near-empty shelves at Natrual Grocers in Austin. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Lights from homes and businesses shine at night over Austin. Most residents in the city have had their power restored. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)