Neighborhood inFremont, Calif.Share of residents who areAsian
How the racial makeup of where you live has changed since 1990
A Washington Post analysis of newly released tract-level census data reveals the shifting racial composition of neighborhoods nationwide
Aug. 13, 2021
Look up an address
Don't have a place in mind?
Explore one of these areas with notable trends in:
Fremont, Calif.
Memphis, Tenn.
Minneapolis, Minn.
Kate Rabinowitz is a graphics reporter at The Washington Post. She previously worked at Propublica. She joined The Post in 2018.
Leslie Shapiro has been a Graphics Reporter for The Washington Post since 2016, focusing on data visualization and new media storytelling.
Ted Mellnik explores and analyzes data and maps for graphics, stories and interactives.