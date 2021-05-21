After more than a year of separation and isolation, Americans are reuniting.

Story by Karin Brulliard. Video by Allie Caren.

Matthew Viator missed Maya Asakura’s sound.

Some students who are enrolled at his D.C. piano studio — all adults, and many of them advanced pianists — play grandly. Others play technically. Asakura, he says, plays beautifully.

“It’s her tone. It’s her attack. It’s her touch,” Viator said. But although they had continued lessons during the pandemic, he had heard Asakura play only over the textureless audio of FaceTime.

“It’s been a real loss to me not to hear that tone that she has,” he said. “That beautiful tone.”

Asakura, 44, said she missed Viator’s coffee, and she was only half-joking. Viator makes excellent coffee. It is a path to connection with his students — the kind he had with his childhood piano teacher, whose art-filled home in Biloxi, Miss., was a sanctuary for him. Viator prides himself on those connections: In normal times, he keeps tissues handy during lessons, because students regularly pour out their hearts to him.

But for most of the past year, his studio — a chic condo that is also his home — had been bereft of students and their music. All stuck with Viator, attending lessons online. Many improved, Viator said — technically, at least, because they had plenty of time for exercises. Not when it came to expression.

“For someone in my shoes, the mourning is not just because I love these people,” said Viator, 36. “It just doesn’t sound as good over remote. It just doesn’t. Technology hasn’t really caught up with it.”

The studio began to come alive again this spring, as Viator and his students got vaccinated. Now it was early May, and Viator was standing in his kitchen, holding a yellow mug of coffee. On the counter was a white mug for Asakura, who was about to arrive for her first in-person lesson since March 2020.

Soon she peeked around the corner. “Hi!” she said, smiling widely.

“You look so good!” Viator said, as they hugged. “Oh, my God!”

Viator handed her the coffee, and they clinked mugs.

Asakura, who works for the Inter-American Development Bank, has played piano since she was a child in her native Japan. She has had various teachers, but none like Viator.

Viator likes to talk about composers — “not as busts on a fireplace” but as human beings, he says — and how their life experiences come through in their music. He challenges Asakura to channel that understanding into her playing, she said, and along the way, he has become a friend, “almost a family-type relationship.”

They had been working for five weeks on Beethoven’s 13th piano sonata, opus 27, No. 1. It is long and complex, and Asakura had worried Viator could not always detect over FaceTime a delicate change she had practiced. Today she would play it on Viator’s biggest pandemic purchase — a seven-foot Yamaha concert grand piano.

But first they talked about Beethoven — about how when he wrote the piece, he was losing his hearing, threatening his connection to other people and to his art. As Asakura played, Viator stood behind her, making notes on the music in pencil. When she was finished, he complimented her transitions and urged her not to hold back on the dynamics.

Asakura prepared to play the sonata a second time, this time without the rack that holds the sheet music, opening up the piano’s sound even more.

After a few bars, Asakura paused. She could feel the difference. The sound was louder, stronger. She kept going.

Viator listened from across the room, sitting on his leather couch next to his pit bull mix, Ludwig. Sunlight filtered through spring leaves outside and through the large windows, flickering around the room.

After a few minutes, Viator walked over to the piano, wiping tears. Asakura stood and, again, they hugged.

“I hope you’re not crying because I’m doing something wrong!” Asakura said.

“No, no, but I can’t sit over there,” Viator said. The whole experience felt overwhelming: the glimmering light, the sound of the music — her sound.

“The leaves, the sun,” he said, and Asakura began to wipe her own tears. “And I’ve got you back and playing.”